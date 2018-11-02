Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Report 2018: Market Size is Likely to Reach USD 3.43 Million by 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Films & Sheets, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market size is likely to reach USD 3.43 million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Flourishing automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan, U.S., Germany, and Brazil is one of the key factors driving the market.



Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) is a resin that is primarily used in automotive and architectural applications, owing to its various properties including optical clarity, strong binding, excellent adhesion, flexibility, and toughness. Upswing in product demand in end-use industries is stoking the growth of the market.



PVB is substantially utilized in the ceramics industry owing to various properties including wear-resistance, thermal insulation, hardness, brittleness, chemical stability, and oxidation resistance. The demand for PVB in the ceramics industry is projected to exhibit a substantial growth over the coming years owing to its rising consumption in electrical and electronics.



High availability of PVB in various sizes and shapes is poised to augment its demand in the near future. However, price fluctuations of raw materials including polyvinyl alcohol and butyraldehyde are estimated to have a negative impact on the growth of the market. For example, In April 2015, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, one of the major polyvinyl alcohol manufacturers, announced price hike of polyvinyl alcohol by USD 100 per metric ton.



Some of the prominent industries utilizing PVB adhesives are construction, transportation, consumer products, labelling, assembly, and packaging. Key properties of PVB adhesives include low water content, high boiling point, and hydrophobicity. Some of the leading market players are 3M Company, Bostik China Co., Ltd., Henkel AG & Company, and HB Fuller CO. Spiraling demand for adhesives in the automotive and building & construction industries in developing countries such as India, China, and Thailand is anticipated to fuel growth prospects.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Sheets & films application is expected to reach 435.95 kilo tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2024

In terms of revenue, the paints & coatings segment is likely to register a 4.3% CAGR over the upcoming years

Adhesives are projected to witness significant growth in the global polyvinyl butyral market over the coming years. In 2015, the segment accounted for approximately 4.5% of the overall market

The U.S. PVB market is poised to exceed 96 kilo tons by 2024

North America is estimated to experience a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, owing to favorable demographic trends in North America .

is estimated to experience a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, owing to favorable demographic trends in . Asian countries, especially China , Vietnam , India , and Indonesia , are anticipated to observe remarkable growth in next few years

, , , and , are anticipated to observe remarkable growth in next few years The market is fragmented in nature, wherein major market participants are headquartered in Taiwan , U.S., China , and Japan

, U.S., , and Some of the key companies present in the market are Eastman Chemical Co., Chang Chun , Sekisui Chemicals, Huakai Plastic, Kuraray, Kingboard Specialty Resins, Qingdao Haocheng, Everlam, Zhejiang Pulijin Plastic, and Jiangxi Rongxin Materials

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

1.4. List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market segmentation & scope

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Technological overview

3.4.1. Manufacturing

3.4.2. Recycling

3.5. Raw material outlook

3.5.1. Polyvinyl alcohol

3.5.2. Butyraldehyde

3.6. Regulatory framework

3.7. List of suppliers

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Market driver analysis

3.8.1.1. Growth of the construction sector in Asia Pacific

3.8.1.2. Growing automobile industry

3.8.1.3. Rising demand for photovoltaics

3.8.2. Market restraints analysis

3.8.2.1. Volatility in raw material prices

3.8.2.2. High recycling of PVB

3.9. Porter's analysis

3.10. PESTLE analysis



Chapter 4. Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2024

4.2. Films & sheets

4.2.3. Automotive

4.2.4. Construction

4.2.5. Photovoltaic

4.3. Paints & coatings

4.4. Adhesives

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application

5.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2024



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company market share analysis, 2015

6.2. Vendor landscape

6.3. Competitive environment

6.4. Company market positioning

6.5. Strategy framework



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Eastman Chemical Company

DuPont

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Limited

Sekisui Chemicals Co., Limited

Kuraray Co., Limited

Huakai Plastic Co. Limited

Kingboard (Fo Gang) Specialty Resins Limited

Everlam

TiantaiKanglai Industrial Co., Limited

DuliteCo. Limited

Guangzhou Aojisi New Materials Co., Limited

Qingdao Haocheng Industrial Company Limited

Jiangxi Rongxin New Materials Co., Limited

HuzhouXinfu New Materials Co., Limited

Zhejiang Pulijin Plastic Co., Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/74qs5x/global_polyvinyl?w=5

