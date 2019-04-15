Global Polyvinyl Chloride Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764867/?utm_source=PRN

Summary

Global polyvinyl chloride capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 55 mtpa in 2018 to more than 60 mtpa by 2023.More than 25 planned and announced polyvinyl chloride plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and North America over the next five years.

Reliance Industries Ltd, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd and China Energy Investment Corp are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope

- Global polyvinyl chloride capacity outlook by region

- Global polyvinyl chloride capacity outlook by country

- Polyvinyl chloride planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major polyvinyl chloride producers globally

- Global polyvinyl chloride capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global polyvinyl chloride capital expenditure outlook by country.

Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned polyvinyl chloride plants globally

- Understand regional polyvinyl chloride supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global polyvinyl chloride industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of polyvinyl chloride capacity data.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764867/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

