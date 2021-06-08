Global pop culture news creator Phil DeFranco partners with Jellysmack to relaunch "The Philip DeFranco Show" on Snapchat

Currently in its second season, 'The Philip DeFranco Show' is an adaptation of DeFranco's beloved news series of the same name on YouTube. It currently has around 66K subscribers on Snapchat and uploads new episodes a few times a month. Jellysmack plans to leverage its social listening technology, video optimization tools, and team of experts to edit and upload episodes of the show three times a week with the aim of capturing hundreds of thousands of new subscribers. The focus on growth aligns with DeFranco's overall goal of making news accessible and easy to consume with his signature peer-to-peer style that attracts viewers of all ages and backgrounds.

"Philip DeFranco is an authoritative voice for millions and we're honored that he has enlisted Jellysmack to help supercharge his informative show on Snap and Facebook," said Jeff Olson, Head of Creator Partnerships at Jellysmack. "With our tech and expertise, we'll be able to reach a wider audience who would be interested in Phil's energetic take on the top news."

Jellysmack's proven success on Snapchat is part of what attracted DeFranco to team up with the creator company. Jellysmack currently produces 25 shows on Snapchat that earn over 4 billion combined monthly views on the Millennial and Gen-Z focused platform. While Jellysmack produces and distributes Snapchat shows on behalf of creator partners including Reaction Time (5.9M subscribers), LaurDIY (835K subscribers), Karina Garcia (360K subscribers), Hellthy Junk Food (349K subscribers), and Jackie Aina (208K subscribers) amongst others, it also operates its own original Snapchat shows that are wildly successful like Beauty Hacks (9.4M subscribers), Beauty Wow (5.2M subscribers), and French-soccer show OMG: L'Hebdo (1.1M subscribers).

"As a creator who has been in the business for 15 years now, I know how important it is to diversify and meet the fans on whatever platform they prefer," DeFranco said. "But it's harder than you think, especially with a small independent team like mine. Jellysmack has cracked the code when it comes to finding fans, so I'm excited to lean into their expertise and reach a whole new generation of Beautiful Bastards."

The relaunch of 'The Philip DeFranco Show"'on Snapchat and Facebook is slated for late-May.

About Phil DeFranco

Launching his channel as a hobby on YouTube in 2006, today Philip DeFranco is one of the foremost authorities for news and pop culture commentary in the digital media space. His YouTube channel currently has 6.4 million subscribers, earns 20 million views per month, and has won several Streamy Awards over his YouTube career, for both 'Show of the Year' and 'Best News & Culture Show'. DeFranco's expanded social media presence also has significant reach with 661k followers on Instagram, 1.2 million followers on Facebook and 1.2 million followers on Twitter. Building on his success, in 2017, DeFranco launched Rogue Rocket, a production company and website specializing in news and pop culture for the digital viewer. The Los Angeles Times has described DeFranco as "the Walter Cronkite for the YouTube generation who generates hundreds of headlines in under 10 minutes."

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. Currently home to nearly 200 influential creators, including PewDiePie, MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, Derek Deso, Karina Garcia, Charles & Alyssa Forever, and Brad Mondo. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. Combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com .

Contact

The Brand Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Jellysmack

Related Links

http://jellysmack.com

