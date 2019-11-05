Global Population Health Management Market to 2025 by Component, Mode of Operation, End-user, Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Population Health Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global population health management market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global population health management market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of product features of different types of population health management platforms.



Additionally, market related factors such as rise in preference for cloud-based computing, prevalence of chronic diseases, projected launch of new products in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Population Health Management: Segmentation

Population health management (PHM) is a methodical and transparent delivery of services to improve the health status of a given population at a prospective price and to deliver better outcomes at lower cost. PHM programs are designed to keep defined patient populations, especially those with high-risk diseases, as healthy as possible while decreasing the need for costly interventions such as emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and invasive tests and procedures.

Based on component, the global population health management has been segmented into software, services, and hardware. The services segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of mode of operation, the global population health management has been classified into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The web-based segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to advantages such as efficient communication with stakeholders and tracking the progress of patient over multiple centers.

Based on end-user, the global population health management has been divided into health care providers, insurance providers, pharmaceutical companies, and others. Reduction in per capita health care cost is one of the benefits of PHM tools for health care providers

Population Health Management: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global population health management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been divided into major countries from each region.

The report also profiles major players in the global population health management market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.



Key companies profiled in the report include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lumeris

Health Catalyst

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

ZeOmega

Healthagen LLC

UnitedHealth Group

International Business Machines Corporation

Persivia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Population Health Management Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Trends

4.4. Global Population Health Management Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.7. Population Health Management Overview

4.8. Healthcare IT Expenditure, by Country

4.9. Heat Map Analysis



5. Global Population Health Management Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Component

5.1. Introduction & Definition

5.2. Key Findings/Developments

5.3. Market Value Forecast, by Component, 2017-2025

5.3.1. Software

5.3.2. Services

5.3.3. Hardware

5.4. Market Attractiveness, by Component



6. Global Population Health Management Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Mode of Operation

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings/Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Mode of Operation, 2017-2025

6.3.1. Web-based

6.3.2. Cloud-based

6.3.3. On-premise

6.4. Market Attractiveness by Mode of Operation



7. Global Population Health Management Market Analysis and Forecasts, by End-user

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings/Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2025

7.3.1. Healthcare Providers

7.3.2. Insurance Providers

7.3.3. Pharmaceutical Companies

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness, by End-user



8. Global Population Health Management Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22jofw



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

