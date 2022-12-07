Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Report 2022: Need for Interoperability and Integration to Drive Innovation

Dec 07, 2022, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-user (Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, ACOs), Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global population health management market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2027 from USD 27.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the growing government initiatives to improve community health, increasing patient pool, rising geriatric population and the growing need to curtail healthcare costs. However, lack of skilled IT professionals & high infrastructural investments are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The software segment is projected to be the largest segment & register the highest growth in the population health management market, by component
Based on the component, the software segment is projected to be the largest segment& register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment is the increased adoption of software pertaining to improved operational efficiency, no upfront capital investment for hardware, enhanced patient engagement.
Healthcare Providers was the largest segment by end-user in 2021
Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the population health management market in 2021. Growing need to curtail healthcare costs, rising need for better financial outcomes, ACA mandates is expected to drive the demand for population health management services in the coming years.
APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the improving healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising purchasing power of consumers will also propel market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government Mandates and Support for Healthcare IT Solutions
- Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs
- Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Chronic Disease Burden
Restraints
- High Investments in Infrastructure to Set Up Robust PHM Program
- Rising Data Breach Concerns
Opportunities
- Growing Importance of Emerging Markets in Healthcare Sector
- Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Focus on Value-based Medicine
Challenges
- Lack of Data Management Capabilities and Skilled Analysts
- Interoperability Issues
Industry Trends
- Need for Interoperability and Integration to Drive Innovation
- Shift of Risk Burden from Payers to Providers
- Growing Demand for Patient-Centric Healthcare
- Cloud-based IT Solutions
- Consolidation of Healthcare Providers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Insights
7 Population Health Management Market, by Component
8 Population Health Management Market, by Mode of Delivery
9 Population Health Management Market, by End-user
10 Population Health Management Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Arcadia
- athenahealth
- Cerner Corporation
- Color Health, Inc.
- Conifer Health Solutions
- Cotiviti (Verscend Technologies)
- eClinicalWorks
- Enli Health Intelligence (A Cedar Group Technologies)
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Health Catalyst
- HealthEC, LLC
- HGS Healthcare, LLC
- i2i Population Health
- IBM Corporation
- Innovaccer
- Koninklijke Philips
- Lightbeam Health Solutions
- Lumeris
- Medecision
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
- Optum Inc. (A Subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group)
- Persivia
- SPH Analytics
- Zeomega
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owpziq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article