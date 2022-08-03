Global Porta Potti Market Size & Share Worth USD 1587.28 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 7.50% CAGR | Porta Potti Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global porta potti market size was worth around USD 1,028.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,587.28 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.50 percent over the forecast period.

Porta Potti Market: Overview

A porta potti or portable toilet is a self-contained waterless toilet system that can be installed and ready to use in less than a minute. Users only need to open the container's lid to access the inner plastic bowl, which holds the dirt until they solidify into small fecal-like masses. These volumes are easily removable thanks to an integrated air vent at the bottom. Factors such as the rapid growth of the industrial & commercial sector and the improvement of the GDP of developing economies will drive the development of the portable toilet market during the forecast period. In addition, increased investment in various sectors and efforts have been made to improve the country's deficit situation, further boosting the market's growth. In addition, improving consumers' quality of life and increasing renovation activities among old construction sites will increase the market footprint. However, rising geopolitical tensions are expected to hamper the supply chain, thus limiting market growth over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Porta Potti Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Porta Potti Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.50 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Porta Potti Market was valued at approximately USD 1028.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 1587.28 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. Factors such as the rapid growth of the industrial and commercial sector and the improvement of the GDP of developing economies will drive the development of the portable toilet market during the forecast period.

According to Dan Yates , founder of Pitchup.com, an outdoor accommodation booking website offering offers at more than three thousand campsites on five continents, in June 2020 , bookings increased by 350% compared to May 2020 .

, founder of Pitchup.com, an outdoor accommodation booking website offering offers at more than three thousand campsites on five continents, in , bookings increased by 350% compared to . The market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to the increase in camping activities, heavy use of polyethylene portable toilets, high usage of compact & lightweight portable restrooms, and demand for portable toilets with a water capacity of 90 to 100 flushes in countries like the United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , and France , all of which are expected to increase sales of portable toilets in the near future.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Porta Potti Market By Type (10-15L, 16-20L, and Above 20L), By Application (Campsite, Hospital, and Transportation), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Porta Potti Market: Growth Drivers

The growing outdoor activities aid the global market growth.

Consumers' growing preference for outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, hiking, sports tournaments, and special events such as weddings, concerts, and festivals are expected to contribute to the global porta potti market's growth during the forecast period. According to Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, an outdoor accommodation booking website offering offers at more than three thousand campsites on five continents, in June 2020, bookings increased by 350% compared to May 2020. In addition, governments worldwide have strict regulations, and massive investments to provide suitable sanitation units are driving the demand for portable toilets in public places such as parks, malls, and streets. In addition, residential and social infrastructure construction is increasing significantly, which is expected to drive the demand for portable toilet rental services in the near future. According to the World Bank, global infrastructure investment needs to reach USD 9 trillion by 2040 to keep pace with profound global economic and demographic changes.

Porta Potti Market: Restraints

The geopolitical issues between countries may hamper the global market growth.

Many business realists see the political relationship between the United States and China as great power competition. It has been described as a tough, longstanding competition for foreign policy generalists. The main foreign policy priority of the United States is to intensify excellent power competition with China on political and commercial grounds. This is expected to impact regional or national markets and global markets, becoming a threat to reduce foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in some sectors. This is expected to limit market awareness and investment in critical regions for the foreseeable future. Political issues and the growing trade war between several countries and China have raised major economic concerns, limiting the market growth.

Porta Potti Market: Opportunities

The advancement in porta potti by market players brings up several growth opportunities.

Technological innovation opens up new growth paths for the global porta potti market. Integrating technologies such as 5G, machine learning, cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and green technology in cleaning products and services will likely create a significant impetus for the market. In addition, there is a growing demand for cost-effective and low-maintenance portable toilets due to rapid urbanization and expansion of the construction industry in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, which will drive the market growth.

Global Porta Potti Market: Segmentation

The global porta potti market is segregated based on type, application, and region.

By type, the market is divided into 10-15L, 16-20L, and above 20L. Among these, the 10-15l segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant percentage of global sales due to the ease to use and carry, which works effectively outdoors.

By application, the market is categorized into campsite, hospital, and transportation. During the forecast period, the campsite segment dominated the market in revenue generation due to the increasing outdoor activities such as camping, adventurous sports, and others worldwide.

List of Key Players in Porta Potti Market:

Thetford

Camco

Excelvan

Generic

Thetford Marine

SereneLife

Topeakmart

Yaheetech.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1028.50 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1587.28 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.50 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Thetford, Camco, Excelvan, Generic, Thetford Marine, SereneLife, Topeakmart, and Yaheetech.

Recent Developments

October 2021 - Thetford Corporation has begun shipping Titan Tote Premium portable waste containers in line with its line of portable toilet solutions.

- Thetford Corporation has begun shipping Titan Tote Premium portable waste containers in line with its line of portable toilet solutions. December 2021 - A mid-market private investment firm, Monomoy Capital Partners, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Thetford Corporation from Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation (DKM) while focusing on improving value creation.

Regional Dominance:

· The increasing camping activities help North America dominate the global market.

North America held a significant share in the global porta potti market in 2021. The market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to the increase in camping activities, heavy use of polyethylene portable toilets, high usage of compact & lightweight portable restrooms, and demand for portable toilets with a water capacity of 90 to 100 flushes in countries like the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and France, all of which are expected to increase sales of portable toilets in the near future.

Global Porta Potti Market is segmented as follows:

Porta Potti Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

10-15L

16~-20L

Above 20L

Porta Potti Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Campsite

Hospital

Transportation

Porta Potti Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Zion Market Research