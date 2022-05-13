Global Portable Generator Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable generator market reached a value of US$ 4.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.49% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Portable generators are backup devices designed to provide temporary AC power for non-hardwired, stand-alone applications. These generators consist of internal combustion engine, starter, alternator, fuel tank and outlets which are assembled together onto a metal frame in a single unit. Low-end models of portable generators support few basic home appliances, whereas, the high-end models can provide power backup to the whole house. Nowadays, portable generators are gaining traction among the consumers as they are cost-effective and can be easily moved from one place to another.

Global Portable Generator Market Drivers/Constraints:

Portable generators are used at construction sites to operate power tools, namely paint sprayers, air compressors, drills, saws, etc. to provide optimal output with minimal fuel consumption.



The growing urbanisation coupled with increasing frequency of power grid failures has led the consumers to opt for portable generators, particularly for residential applications, so as to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.



The governments in various countries have implemented stringent regulations regarding the negative environmental impact of portable generators. As a result, the manufacturers are introducing generators with lower greenhouse gas emissions.



The availability of alternative power backup systems such as inverters, UPS systems, solar generator and solar energy systems poses a major threat to the growth of the global portable power generator market as these systems are often more environment-friendly and easier to maintain.

Competitive Landscape

The global portable generator industry is fragmented as there are a large number of players present at both the regional and global level. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global portable generator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global portable generator market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global portable generator market?

Which are the various types of fuel in the global portable generator market?

What are the key application segments in the global portable generator market?

What are the major power output segments in the global portable generator market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global portable generator market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global portable generator market?

What is the structure of the global portable generator market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global portable generator market?

How is portable generator manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Portable Generator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Power Output

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

6.1 Portable Diesel Generators

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Portable Gas Generators

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Infrastructure

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Power Output

8.1 Less than 3 kW

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 3-10kW

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 More than 10kW

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Portable Generator Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Cummins Inc.

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 Eaton Corporation PLC

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5 Generac Power Systems, Inc.

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio



