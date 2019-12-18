Global Portable Generators Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Portable Generators market worldwide is projected to grow by US$679.



6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. Emergency, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Emergency will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Emergency will reach a market size of US$115.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$137 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atlas Copco AB; Briggs & Stratton Corporation; Caterpillar, Inc.; Champion Power Equipment; Eaton Corporation PLC; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Kohler Co.; Kubota Corporation; Siemens AG; Wacker Neuson SE; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.







PORTABLE GENERATORS MCP14

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Portable Generators

Portable Generators: Global Growth Prospects and Outlook

Diesel Generators Dominate the Market

Gasoline Generators to Witness the Fastest Growth

Prime/Continuous Power Generators to Grow at the Fastest Rate

Residential Sector: Largest End-Use Market

Demographics & Societal Developments Accelerate Demand for Portable Residential Generators

Major Demand Drivers for Residential Generators (2016 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, and Single Person Households

Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators in Mature Developed Markets

Growing Investments in Smart Homes Drive Strong Business Case

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in '000 Households) by Select Country for Years 2015 & 2020

US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Market Growth

Select Portable Generator Models: 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (USA)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (USA)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

Champion Power Equipment, Inc. (USA)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA)

Harrington Generators International Ltd. (UK)

Kohler Co. (USA)

Multiquip Inc. (USA)

Wacker Neuson Corporation (USA)

Winco Inc. (USA)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Weather-related Power Outages in Recent Years

Total Service Lost (in Million Customer Hours) from Recent Power Outages Due to Storms in the US: As of April 2018

List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply for 2019

Impact of Heat Waves on Grid Stability

Impact of Severe Weather on Security Systems

Detroit Gears Up to Enhance Power Grid Security

Rising Demand for Portable and Onsite Generators

Exponential Increase in Global Population, and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (M Toe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Average Age of Electricity Plants in the United States as Percentage (%) of Total Energy Generation Capacity: 2016

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the Portable Generators Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/ Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Rise in Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Expansion

World and Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Need for Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of Portable Generators

Rise in Construction Activity to Drive Market Growth

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Portable Generators Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Technological Advancements Drive Portable Generators

Select Top Portable Generators with Wireless Remote Start Functionality

Increasing Demand for Biofuel Portable Generators

Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth

Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential Generators Smarter

Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies

Evolving Smart Cities Necessitates Continuous Power Supply, Driving the Demand for Portable Generator

Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-Use (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Billion for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Select Product Innovations and Launches: 2017-2019

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions Restrain Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Portable Generators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Portable Generators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Portable Generators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Emergency (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Emergency (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Emergency (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Prime/Continuous (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Prime/Continuous (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Prime/Continuous (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Gasoline (Fuel) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Gasoline (Fuel) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Gasoline (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Diesel (Fuel) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Diesel (Fuel) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Diesel (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Natural Gas (Fuel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Natural Gas (Fuel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Natural Gas (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Fuels (Fuel) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Fuels (Fuel) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Fuels (Fuel) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 31: United States Portable Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Portable Generators Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Portable Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Portable Generators Market in the United States by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Portable Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Portable Generators Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Portable Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Portable Generators Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Portable Generators Historic Market Review by Fuel in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Portable Generators Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Portable Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Portable Generators Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Portable Generators Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Portable Generators Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Portable Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Portable Generators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Portable Generators Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Portable Generators Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Portable Generators Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Portable Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Portable Generators Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Portable Generators Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 67: European Portable Generators Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Portable Generators Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Portable Generators Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Portable Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Portable Generators Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 74: Portable Generators Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Portable Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: Portable Generators Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Portable Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Portable Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Portable Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Portable Generators Market in France by Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Portable Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Portable Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Portable Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Portable Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Portable Generators Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Portable Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Portable Generators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Portable Generators Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Portable Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Demand for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Portable Generators Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Italian Portable Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Portable Generators Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Portable Generators Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Portable Generators Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Portable Generators Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Portable Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Portable Generators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Portable Generators Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Portable Generators Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Portable Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Portable Generators Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Spanish Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Portable Generators Historic Market Review by Fuel in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Portable Generators Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Portable Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Portable Generators Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Portable Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Portable Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 126: Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Portable Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Portable Generators Market in Russia by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Portable Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Portable Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Portable Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 134: Portable Generators Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 137: Portable Generators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Portable Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Portable Generators Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Portable Generators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Portable Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Portable Generators Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Portable Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Portable Generators Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Portable Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Portable Generators Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Portable Generators Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Portable Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Portable Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Portable Generators Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Indian Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Portable Generators Historic Market Review by Fuel in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Portable Generators Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Portable Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Portable Generators Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Portable Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Portable Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 177: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Portable Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Portable Generators Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Portable Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Portable Generators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Generators Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Portable Generators Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Portable Generators Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 191: Portable Generators Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Portable Generators Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Portable Generators Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Latin American Portable Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Portable Generators Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Portable Generators Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Portable Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: Portable Generators Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 206: Portable Generators Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Portable Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 209: Portable Generators Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Portable Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Portable Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Portable Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Portable Generators Market in Brazil by Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Portable Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Portable Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Portable Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Portable Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Portable Generators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Portable Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Portable Generators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Portable Generators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Portable Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 228: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Portable Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Portable Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 231: Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Portable Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Portable Generators Market in Rest of Latin America by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Portable Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Portable Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 237: Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Portable Generators Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Portable Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Portable Generators Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Portable Generators Historic Market by Fuel in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 246: Portable Generators Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Portable Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 248: Portable Generators Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Iranian Portable Generators Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 252: Portable Generators Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Portable Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Portable Generators Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Portable Generators Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 258: Portable Generators Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Portable Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 260: Portable Generators Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Portable Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025

Table 263: Portable Generators Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Fuel: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Portable Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 266: Portable Generators Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Portable Generators Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Portable Generators Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Portable Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Portable Generators Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Portable Generators in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: Portable Generators Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 277: Portable Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: United Arab Emirates Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 279: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Portable Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 282: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Portable Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 285: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 286: Portable Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: Rest of Middle East Portable Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 288: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Portable Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Portable Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2009-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Portable Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Rest of Middle East Portable Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 294: Portable Generators Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 295: African Portable Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 296: Portable Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 297: Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 298: African Portable Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025

Table 299: Portable Generators Market in Africa by Fuel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 300: African Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: African Portable Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 302: Portable Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 303: Portable Generators Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



1. A-IPOWER



2. ATLAS COPCO AB

ATLAS COPCO (INDIA) LTD.



3. ATLAS COPCO NORTH AMERICA LLC



4. BISONPOWER



5. BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION



6. CAG ENGINE (CHINA ARTEX GROUP CO., LTD.)



7. CATERPILLAR, INC.



8. CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT



9. CHANGZHOU DEYONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.



10. CUMMINS, INC.



11. DAEWOO POWER PRODUCTS



12. DEERE & COMPANY



13. DENQBAR GMBH



14. DOOSAN PORTABLE POWER USA



15. DUROMAX POWER EQUIPMENT



16. ERGA GENSET SL



17. FG WILSON



18. FIRMAN POWER EQUIPMENT



19. GASTECH ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.



20. GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS



21. GENERATORJOE INC.



22. GENTECH GENERATORS



23. GREAVES COTTON LIMITED



24. GREEN MOTORZS



25. GREENGEAR GLOBAL SRL



26. HARRINGTON GENERATORS INTERNATIONAL LTD.



27. HIMALAYAN POWER MACHINE MANUFACTURING CO.



28. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO., INC.

HONDA POWER EQUIPMENT

HONDA SIEL POWER PRODUCTS



29. HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

HYUNDAI POWER EQUIPMENT UK



30. ISBIR ELEKTRIK AS



31. KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED (KOEL)



32. KOHLER COMPANY

KOHLER-SDMO

KOHLER POWER INDIA PVT. LTD.



33. KUBOTA AUSTRALIA



34. MAHINDRA POWEROL



35. MANLIFT MIDDLE EAST LLC



36. MI-T-M CORPORATION



37. MIDLAND POWER INC.



38. MULTIQUIP INC.



39. OJUS POWER AND TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.



40. PERFECT HOUSE PRIVATE LIMITED



41. PINNACLE GENERATORS



42. POWERLITE GENERATORS (AUST) PTY LTD.



43. POWERMATE LLC



44. PR INDUSTRIAL SRL (PRAMAC)



45. PT. HONDA POWER PRODUCTS INDONESIA



46. PULSAR PRODUCTS INC.



47. ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS AG

MTU ONSITE ENERGY



48. SAWAFUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.



49. SCOTT'S EMERGENCY LIGHTING & POWER GENERATION INC.



50. SGS ENGINEERING (UK) LTD.



51. STEPHILL GENERATORS LTD.



52. WACKER NEUSON SE



53. WANCO INC.



54. WEIFANG BENMA POWER EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.



55. WEN PRODUCTS



56. WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC CORPORATION



57. WINCO



58. WUXI KIPOR POWER CO., LTD.



59. YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.



60. YANMAR CO., LTD.

HIMOINSA S.L.







