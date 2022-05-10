Global Portable Medical Devices Market Size & Share 2022-2028 | Expected to Cross USD 77.01 Billion Mark, At a CAGR of 8.30% Growth by 2028 | Portable Medical Devices Market Industry Trends, Value, Analysis and Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Portable Medical Devices Market was worth around USD 47.73 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 77.01 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.30 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Portable Medical Devices Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Portable Medical Devices Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.30% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Portable Medical Devices Market was valued approximately USD 47.73 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 77.01 Billion by 2028.

North America is expected to have the largest share of the global portable medical devices market.

is expected to have the largest share of the global portable medical devices market. North American mobile medical device industry. Additionally, favorable government initiatives and developments in advanced medical equipment reimbursement rules will boost the portable medical equipment market ahead.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Portable Medical Devices Market By Product(CT scans, neonatal monitoring, diagnostic imaging X-rays, endoscopes, insulin pumps etc), By Application (medical therapeutics, diagnosis health, fitness & wellness, monitoring, etc), By End-Use (Hospitals, Homecare, Ambulance Surgery Centres & Others) and By Geography – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Portable Medical Devices Market: Overview

Wireless networking and thin product design are no longer limited to smartphones and music players. Still, they are also reshaping the healthcare industry, thanks to the ever-changing environment of portable gadgets. Researchers are developing new devices such as portable ultrasound equipment to simplify and improve patient care. Preference for less intrusive medical technology and portability has shifted focus to insulin pumps, oxygen concentrators, and other portable medical equipment, which are reshaping the mobile medical device market.

The portable medical devices market is predicted to grow fast in the following years due to increased demand for mobile medical devices and wearable electronics, an increase in the senior population, and technological improvements.

Industry Dynamics:

Portable Medical Devices Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Rise in health and fitness education, accompanied by the introduction of new technology.

Advanced analytics and predictive modelling applications enable healthcare organizations to treat each patient individually to achieve the best possible outcomes. Analytics have increasingly been used to personalize cancer and other disease treatments. In this regard, the UK's National Health Service (NHS) announced a five-year initiative to sequence the genomes of large group of people. A new company called Genomics England Limited was formed to carry out this project, and a huge amount has been set aside for it. This project's findings will be applied to the treatment and research of cancer and other rare diseases.

Restraints: Inaccurate results and fluctuations in data.

Memory problems, erroneous results, and data variations are varied restrictions that can impact the growth of the portable medical devices industry.

Global Portable Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

The global Portable Medical Devices market is segregated based on product, application, end-use, and geography.

Based on product type, The global portable medical devices market has been segmented by CT scans, neonatal monitoring, diagnostic imaging X-rays, endoscopes, insulin pumps, image-guided therapy systems, nebulizers, ultrasound, smart wearable medical devices, stress monitoring devices, oxygen concentrators, and cardiac monitoring. During the forecast period, the smart wearable medical device category is expected to grow the fastest.

By application, the Global Portable Medical Devices Market is divided into medical treatments, diagnostic and health, fitness and wellness, monitoring, and others. The monitoring sector accounted for the most significant market value share due to the increasing adoption rate of monitoring equipment such as cardiac and neuromonitoring devices, vital sign monitoring, and foetal and neonatal monitoring. Furthermore, major improvements in smaller advanced platforms, as well as subsequent product approvals, are propelling market expansion.

By end-use, homecare is likely to grow greatly in the forecast time based on end-use. Because of their low cost and safety, home care products are becoming increasingly popular. Also, because of escalating hospital expenditures and the cost-effectiveness of home care goods, home care is an excellent choice for many people.

List of Key Players of Portable Medical Devices Market:

Samsung Group

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

VYAIRE

Nox Medical

OMRON Corporation

Medtronic Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Portable Medical Devices Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Portable Medical Devices Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Portable Medical Devices Market Industry?

What segments does the Portable Medical Devices Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Portable Medical Devices Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 47.73 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 77.01 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.30 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Samsung Group, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, VYAIRE, Nox Medical, OMRON Corporation, Medtronic Plc, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/785

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to have the largest share of the global portable medical devices market.

In 2021, North America is expected to have the largest share of the global portable medical devices market. This could be because the healthcare business spends a lot of money on research and development. This element will aid the growth of the North American mobile medical device industry. Additionally, favorable government initiatives and developments in advanced medical equipment reimbursement rules will boost the portable medical equipment market ahead.

Global Portable Medical Devices Market is segmented as follows:

Portable Medical Devices Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

CT Scan

Neonatal Monitoring

Diagnostic Imaging X-Ray

Endoscopes

Insulin Pumps

Image-Guided Therapy Systems

Nebulizer

Ultrasound

Smart Wearable Medical Device

Stress Monitoring Devices

Oxygen Concentrator

Cardiac Monitoring

Portable Medical Devices Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Medical Therapeutics

Diagnosis Health

Fitness & Wellness

Monitoring

Others

Portable Medical Devices Market: By End Users Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Homecare

Others

Portable Medical Devices Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

