Global Portable Printer Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global portable printer market reached a value of US$ 11.75 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 18.13 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Portable printers, also known as mobile printers, are compact and lightweight peripheral devices that can be connected via Bluetooth or a universal serial bus (USB). They are utilized by business travelers to revise documents and share them with clients. They are also used for printing bill receipts in petrol pumps, shops, credit card terminals, hotels and restaurants. Besides this, portable printers improve the productivity of the operations team and front-line workers by enabling them to generate invoices quickly. As a result, these printers find extensive applications in retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, e-commerce and logistics sectors around the world.



At present, there is a rise in the penetration of the internet across the globe. This, along with the growing utilization of smart devices, such as tablets and smartphones, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the need for mobile workforce management among numerous industries.

This, coupled with the rising adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) policy in different organizations to improve the productivity of employees, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, organizations are focusing on innovating and modernizing their business worldwide. Besides this, the growing employment of printers for printing barcode and radio-frequency identification (RFID) labels are positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, businesses are enhancing their customer experience to streamline documentation by issuing pick-up notices and delivery receipts at the point of delivery, which is catalyzing the demand for portable printers. Furthermore, key market players are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities for better battery runtime. These players are also extensively investing in building digital infrastructures, which is projected to bolster their overall sales and profitability.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bixolon Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. (The Citizen Watch Company Ltd.), Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP, Honeywell International Inc., Printek LLC., Sato Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd. and Toshiba TEC Corporation (Toshiba Corporation).



