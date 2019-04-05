Global POS Printer Market 2019-2023 - Portable mPOS Printers has Given Rise to Growth Opportunities in Terms of New Applications

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global POS Printer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The POS printer market will register a CAGR of close to 7% by 2023.

The growth of the global POS printer market is driven by the increased adoption of mPOS printers. These printers offer the advantage of portability along with a compact design and low cost. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the availability of cloud-based and wireless mPOS printers. mPOS printers are increasingly being deployed in restaurants, food trucks, and pop-up stores.

The availability of a wide range of portable mPOS printers has given rise to growth opportunities in terms of new applications such as in the travel industry and food ordering services in stadiums. mPOS printers can connect via Bluetooth and the cloud. This has made it easy for users to operate these devices through mobile computing devices such as tablets and smartphones. The ease of connecting with any device or platform has driven users to adopt mPOS printers. These developments have led to the growing adoption of mPOS printers by small retail stores that do not want to invest in a complete POS terminal setup.

Market Overview

Increasing focus on maximizing product value offerings

The products offered in the global POS printer market are undifferentiated. Thus, market vendors have increased their focus on maximizing product value offerings to expand their customer base and remain competitive in the market. Vendors are also frequently upgrading their product offerings to stay ahead of their competitors. Adding value to products and frequently upgrading products helps vendors acquire new buyers and encourage old buyers to upgrade their existing products.

Increasing adoption of self-service kiosks

Self-service kiosks are automated, custom-configured computer systems through which customers can create invoices and execute monetary transactions without the need for human interaction or a POS terminal. These kiosks have integrated printing systems. Thus, the growing adoption of these systems will adversely affect the demand for POS printers.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Thermal POS printer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Impact POS printer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing investments in physical retail stores

Increasing partnerships with market participants

Rising adoption of POS printers in emerging applications

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bixolon Co.,Ltd.

HP Development Company, L.P.

NCR

Seiko Epson Corporation

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.

PART 14: APPENDIX



