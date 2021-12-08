Global POS Terminals and Wireless M2M Report 2021, with Profiles of Key Players BBPOS, Bitel, Centerm, CyberNet, REA Card and VeriFone

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "POS Terminals and Wireless M2M - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cellular connectivity has become a popular option for POS terminals and the installed base of cellular POS terminals reached 90 million worldwide in 2020. A CAGR of 11.8 percent is forecast between 2020 and 2025, resulting in a total of 157 million cellular POS terminals at the end of the forecast period.

The market for NFC-ready POS terminals also continued to display strong momentum in 2020 with annual shipments reaching an estimated 67 million units worldwide.

The report also forecasts the mPOS market. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Highlights from the report:

Detailed analysis of the payments industry.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the POS and mPOS terminal market.

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Perspectives on the impact of mobile wallet services.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2025.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT communication in the retail industry?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

How many of the NFC-ready terminals have contactless capabilities turned on?

What are the market shares for the leading POS terminal vendors?

How will emerging mobile wallet services affect the market?

What is the attach rate for cellular connectivity in POS terminals by region?



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

The card payments industry

The transaction process in card payments

Costs of a card payment transaction

Revenue distribution in the card payments industry

Card payments and household consumption expenditures

Breakdown of household consumption expenditures

Card payment volumes

The POS terminal market

POS terminal market data

POS terminal form factors

Wireless M2M and NFC

Evolution of electronic payments

EMV migration

Adoption of cellular IoT communications

Rollout of NFC-ready terminals

POS Terminal Vendors

Vendor profiles and strategies

BBPOS

Bitel

Castles Technology

Centerm

CyberNet

Dspread Technology

Equinox Payments

ID Tech

Itron Electronics

JTact

MoreFun

New POS

Newland Payment Technology

Nexgo (Xinguodu)

PAX Technology

REA Card

SZZT Electronics

Vanstone Electronic

VeriFone

Worldline (Ingenico)

Forecasts and Conclusions

Market trends and drivers

Steady uptake of wireless M2M

NFC has become ubiquitous

POS terminal app stores are a potential game-changer

New technologies can transform the shopping experience

The mPOS market segment is growing fast

Market forecasts

Cellular POS terminal market forecast

NFC-ready POS terminal market forecast

NFC-ready mPOS terminal market forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owfepa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

