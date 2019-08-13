Global Positive Material Identification Industry
Aug 13, 2019, 12:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Material Identification market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799393/?utm_source=PRN While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$51.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$112 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Equipment will reach a market size of US$158 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$341 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AMETEK, Inc. (USA); Applus Services, S.A. (Spain); Bruker Corporation (USA); Bureau Veritas SA (France); Element Materials Technology (United Kingdom); Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation (Japan); Intertek Group PLC (United Kingdom); Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (United Kingdom); Olympus Corporation (Japan); SciAps, Inc. (USA); SGS SA (Switzerland); Shimadzu Corporation (Japan); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA); Torontech Inc. (Canada); Tuv Nord Group (Germany); TÜV Rheinland AG (Germany); TÜV SÜD America, Inc. (USA); Xenemetrix Ltd. (Israel)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799393/?utm_source=PRN
POSITIVE MATERIAL IDENTIFICATION MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Positive Material Identification Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) (Technique) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) (Technique) Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
Equipment (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Services (Offering) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Positive Material Identification Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Positive Material Identification Global Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Positive Material Identification Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) (Technique) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) (Technique) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 6: X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) (Technique) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) (Technique) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) (Technique) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) (Technique) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Equipment (Offering) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Equipment (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Equipment (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Services (Offering) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Services (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Services (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Portable (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Portable (Form) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Portable (Form) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Benchtop (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Benchtop (Form) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Benchtop (Form) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Chemicals (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Chemicals (Industry Vertical) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chemicals (Industry Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Pharmaceutical (Industry Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Power Generation (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Power Generation (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Power Generation (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Scrap Recycling (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Scrap Recycling (Industry Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Scrap Recycling (Industry Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global MARKET Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Positive Material Identification Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in
%) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) (Technique) Competitor
Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Equipment (Offering) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Services (Offering) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Positive Material Identification Market in the United
States by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 42: United States Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Positive Material Identification Market in the United
States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: United States Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Positive Material Identification Market in the United
States by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Positive Material Identification Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Positive Material Identification Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Industry Vertical in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Positive Material Identification Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Canadian Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Review by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Positive Material Identification Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Canadian Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Positive Material Identification Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Review by Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Positive Material Identification Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 61: Canadian Positive Material Identification Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Positive Material Identification Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 63: Canadian Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Positive Material Identification:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 65: Positive Material Identification Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Positive Material Identification:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering for the period 2018-2025
Table 68: Positive Material Identification Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Positive Material Identification:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form
for the period 2018-2025
Table 71: Positive Material Identification Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Positive
Material Identification in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018 to 2025
Table 74: Japanese Positive Material Identification Market in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 75: Positive Material Identification Market Share Shift
in Japan by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 76: Chinese Positive Material Identification Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Positive Material Identification Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Positive Material Identification Market by
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 79: Chinese Positive Material Identification Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Positive Material Identification Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Positive Material Identification Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Chinese Positive Material Identification Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Positive Material Identification Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Positive Material Identification Market by
Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Positive Material Identification
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Positive Material Identification Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Positive Material Identification Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Positive Material Identification Market: Competitor MARKET Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) (Technique) Market Share (in %) by
Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) (Technique) Market Share (
in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Equipment (Offering) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Services (Offering) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 88: European Positive Material Identification Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Positive Material Identification Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Positive Material Identification Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018-2025
Table 92: Positive Material Identification Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: European Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 95: Positive Material Identification Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018-2025
Table 98: Positive Material Identification Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Positive Material Identification
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 101: Positive Material Identification Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 103: Positive Material Identification Market in France by
Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: French Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Positive Material Identification Market Share
Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Positive Material Identification Market in France by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: French Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Positive Material Identification Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Positive Material Identification Market in France by
Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: French Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Positive Material Identification Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Positive Material Identification Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 113: French Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Positive Material Identification Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 115: Positive Material Identification Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 117: German Positive Material Identification Market Share
Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Positive Material Identification Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Positive Material Identification Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Positive Material Identification Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Positive Material Identification Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Positive Material Identification Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Positive Material Identification Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 126: Positive Material Identification Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ITALY
Table 127: Italian Positive Material Identification Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Positive Material Identification Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Positive Material Identification Market by
Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 130: Italian Positive Material Identification Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Positive Material Identification Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Positive Material Identification Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Italian Positive Material Identification Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Positive Material Identification Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Positive Material Identification Market by
Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Italian Demand for Positive Material Identification
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Positive Material Identification Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Positive Material
Identification: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 140: Positive Material Identification Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Technique for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: United Kingdom Positive Material Identification MARKET Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Positive Material
Identification: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Offering for the period 2018-2025
Table 143: Positive Material Identification Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Positive Material Identification MARKET Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Positive Material
Identification: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Form for the period 2018-2025
Table 146: Positive Material Identification Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Positive Material Identification MARKET Share Analysis by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Positive Material Identification in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: United Kingdom Positive Material Identification MARKET in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 150: Positive Material Identification Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 151: Spanish Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to
2025
Table 152: Spanish Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Review by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 153: Positive Material Identification Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 154: Spanish Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 155: Spanish Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 156: Positive Material Identification Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 157: Spanish Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Spanish Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Review by Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: Positive Material Identification Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 160: Spanish Positive Material Identification Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Positive Material Identification Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 162: Spanish Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 163: Russian Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Positive Material Identification Market in Russia by
Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Russian Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Russian Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Positive Material Identification Market in Russia by
Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Russian Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Russian Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Positive Material Identification Market in Russia by
Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Russian Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Russian Positive Material Identification Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Positive Material Identification Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 174: Positive Material Identification Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 175: Rest of Europe Positive Material Identification MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique:
2018-2025
Table 176: Positive Material Identification Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Technique: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Europe Positive Material Identification MARKET Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Europe Positive Material Identification MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering:
2018-2025
Table 179: Positive Material Identification Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Europe Positive Material Identification MARKET Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Europe Positive Material Identification MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form:
2018-2025
Table 182: Positive Material Identification Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Europe Positive Material Identification MARKET Share Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Europe Positive Material Identification
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 185: Positive Material Identification Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Europe Positive Material Identification MARKET Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 188: Positive Material Identification Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Positive Material Identification Market in
Asia-Pacific by Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Positive Material Identification Market in
Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Positive Material Identification Market in
Asia-Pacific by Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Positive Material Identification Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2009-2017
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Positive Material Identification Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 202: Positive Material Identification Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Australian Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 204: Australian Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Positive Material Identification Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Australian Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 207: Australian Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Positive Material Identification Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Australian Positive Material Identification Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017
Table 210: Australian Positive Material Identification Market
Share Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Positive Material Identification Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Australian Positive Material Identification Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 213: Positive Material Identification Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Industry Vertical:
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799393/?utm_source=PRN
About
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article