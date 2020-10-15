Global Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Products and Services Revenue Assessment Report 2020-2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC): A Revenue Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a guide to the business opportunities that can be provided by Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in the coming decade



Last year Google announced its breaking news of achieving quantum supremacy and in the coming months, NIST will be finalizing Round 2 of its algorithm standardization process. As awareness of the growing Quantum Computing threat increases and the standards for PQC algorithms solidify, the author expects a boom in revenue for this technology in the next few years.



For now, PQC finds its markets in critical long-lived data such as plans for aircraft and medical databases that need to survive well into the era of powerful quantum computers. However, encryption is hidden everywhere in both hardware and software - from IoT devices to web browsers - so the addressable market for PQC can be measured in billions of units.

Coverage of this report includes:

Ten-year forecasts of the PQC market with breakouts by government, military and intelligence services, telecommunications, IoT, financial services, healthcare/medical records, general business applications, disaster recovery, and consumer Web browsers.

Analysis of end-user groups and perspectives. Organizations vary highly in their adoption rates for new technologies and their requirements for the exact form of PQC solution. This variety defines when each group should become concerned with potential security issues and when it will begin generating revenue.

Analysis of the new PQC standards emerging from NIST, the IETF and a slew of other influencers such as ETSI, the Cloud Security Alliance, and ITU-T. The report discusses how these standards will help shape the PQC market along with key standards-related issues such as the potential for pure post-quantum cryptography vs. hybrid classical/quantum approaches and PQC vs. quantum physics-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

Strategic profiles of leading commercial firms active in the PQC space. These profiles include giants such as Infineon, IBM, Google, and Microsoft, along with interesting startups such as Isara. These profiles are designed to provide the reader of this report with an understanding of how the major players are creating PQC products and building marketing strategies for PQC as quantum computers become more ubiquitous.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Goals and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Post-Quantum Encryption Technology, Standards and Products

2.1 The Threat to Classical Cryptography from Quantum Computers

2.2 Quantum Supremacy: Progress and Controversy in the Past Year and Likely Timetable

2.3 Post-Quantum Cryptography versus Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

2.4 Timeline for PQC Adoption

2.5 How Concerned are End Users with Y2Q?

2.6 Current and Future Innovation in PQC Software

2.7 The Role of PQC Chips and Embedded System

2.8 Opportunities for PQC Services

2.9 Ten-year Forecast of PQC Revenue by Product and Service Type

2.10 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Markets for Post-Quantum Cryptography Products and Services: Ten-year Forecasts

3.1 IT Industry

3.1.1 Magnetic Tape Drives as Potential Candidates for early PQC integration

3.1.2 PQC-enabled Browsers

3.1.3 Disaster Recovery

3.1.3 Ten-year Forecasts of PQC in IT Products

3.2 Cybersecurity Industry

3.2.1 Implementation, Integration and Consulting Services

3.2.2 Advice on PQC Product Choice

3.2.3 Is PQC-as-Service a Possibility

3.2.4 Ten-year Forecasts of PQC in the Cybersecurity Industry

3.3 Telecommunications Industry

3.3.1 PQC and 5G

3.3.2 Telecommunications Providers: Ten-year PQC Forecasts

3.4 Financial Services Industry

3.4.1 Financial records management

3.4.2 Cryptocurrencies

3.4.3 Ten-year Forecasts of PQC in the Financial Services Industry

3.5 Healthcare Records and Privacy with PQC

3.5.1 Healthcare and Medical Records: Ten-year PQC Forecast

3.5.2 HIPAA and Encryption

3.5.3 Ten-year Forecasts of PQC in the Healthcare Sector

3.6 Manufacturing Industries

3.6.1 Ten-year Forecasts of PQC in Manufacturing

3.7 A Role for PQC in IoT?

3.7.1 Ten-year Forecasts of PQC in IoT

3.8 Public Sector Applications for PQC

3.8.1 Police and Military

3.8.2 Intelligence Services

3.8.3 Embassies

3.9 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts of PQC by Application

3.10 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Four: Post-Quantum Encryption Companies: Products, Strategy and Competitive Analysis

4.1 Avaya

4.2 Envieta Systems (United States)

4.3 Google (United States)

4.4 IBM Research (United States)

4.5 Infineon (Germany)

4.6 Isara (Canada)

4.7 Microsoft Research (United States)

4.8 Post-Quantum (United Kingdom)

4.9 Qualcomm/OnBoard Security (United States)

4.10 Rambus Security Division (United States)

4.11 Thales Communications and Security/Gemalto (France)

4.12 Ultimaco (Germany)

4.13 An increasing number of Quantum-Safe Startups: Opportunities They Claim to Have Spotted



Chapter Five: Other Organizations Shaping the PQC Market

5.1 National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

5.1.1 Post-quantum Cryptography Selection at NIST

5.1.2 Classes of Algorithm

5.1.3 SafeCrypto

5.1.4 What to expect after Round 2 of NIST Standardization

5.2 Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)

5.3 National Security Agency (NSA)

5.4 Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)

5.4.1 Quantum-Safe Security Working Group

5.5 ISO

5.5.1 SC27 WG2

5.6 European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)

5.7 PQCRYPTO

5.8 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

5.9 International Telecommunications Union (ITU)

5.10 ANSI Accredited Standards Committee X9

5.11 Open Quantum-Safe

