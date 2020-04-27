Global Potato Flakes Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2029

DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Flakes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities restraints, and detailed information about the potato flakes market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the potato flakes market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in The study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the potato flakes market for the forecast period.



The study is relevant for stakeholders in the potato flakes market, including potato flake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the potato flakes market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the study.



The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the potato flakes market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the potato flakes market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for potato flakes market players?

How will changing trends impact the potato flakes market?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the potato flakes market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the potato flakes market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the potato flakes market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Potato Flake Market - Executive Summary

1.1. Global Potato Flake Market Country Analysis

1.2. Vertical Specific Market Penetration

1.3. Application - Product Mapping

1.4. Competition Blueprint

1.5. Technology Time Line Mapping

1.6. FMI Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Taxonomy



3. Consumer Behavior and Attitude Measurement

3.1. Deciphering Consumer Buying Pattern

3.2. What are Suppliers Criterion's

3.3. Decrypting Channel Preferences

3.4. Product Visibility at Channel Shelves and Analysis of the Proposals

3.5. Impact of Labelling, Claims, and Certifications

3.6. Metamorphosis in Consumer Behavior

3.7. Prime Tendencies

3.8. Social & Economic Influencers - Factors



4. Market Tendencies & Latest Buzz

4.1. Standard with Food Legislation

4.2. Labelling Claim

4.3. Food Traceability

4.4. Regional Variance in Preference

4.5. Product and Strategy in - synced Categories



5. Product Launch Track & Trends

5.1. Key Product Launches in Last Three Years

5.2. Product Launch Frequency

5.3. Type of Launches

5.4. Regions and Countries in Focus

5.5. Available Alternatives

5.6. Channel Presence and Likely Impact



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Macro-economic Factors

6.2.1. Organized Retail Penetration

6.2.2. Per Capita Food Consumption

6.2.3. Population of Key Countries

6.2.4. Increasing Number of Internet Users

6.2.5. Spices, Sauces & Condiments industry Growth

6.2.6. Middle Income Population Group

6.2.7. Retail Sector GVA and Growth

6.3. Opportunities

6.3.1. Cultural Customization to Parsley Specific Population and Ethnic Group

6.3.2. Creating New Delivery Mechanisms

6.3.3. Indication Specific / Parsley Supplement Formulation

6.3.4. Shift Toward Natural Ingredients

6.3.5. Preferential Inclination towards Non-Modified Functional Ingredients

6.3.6. Transformed Packaging to Suit Customer Orientation

6.3.7. Brand Differentiation through Packaging

6.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance and Impact

6.5. Policy Developments and Regulatory Scenario

6.5.1. Regulation by Region

6.5.2. Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS)

6.5.3. FDA Regulation

6.5.4. Quality Compliances

6.5.4.1. Kosher Certification

6.5.4.2. Organic Certification



7. Key Success Factors

7.1. Powerful Portfolio of Formulation and Brands

7.2. Nuanced Marketing Campaigns

7.3. Exploiting Economies of Scale

7.4. Establishing Flexible Supply Chain to Optimize on Miracle Ingredients

7.5. Strategic Promotional Activity



8. Trade Analysis

8.1. Global Potato Production (Top 15 Countries), 2017

8.2. Key Countries Exporting Potato, 2017

8.3. Key Countries Importing Potato, 2017

8.4. Supplier Concentration for Potatoes, 2017



9. Supply Chain Analysis

9.1. Profitability and Gross Margin Analysis By Competition

9.2. List of Active Participants- By Region

9.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers

9.2.2. Key Manufacturers

9.2.3. Integrators

9.2.4. Key Distributor/Retailers



10. % of Demand Analysis , By Region

10.1. Demand Analysis by Packaging Type

10.1.1. Box

10.1.2. Pouch

10.1.3. Tray

10.1.4. Cup

10.2. Demand Analysis by Price Range

10.2.1. Economy (Less Than $ 15)

10.2.2. Mid-Range ($ 15 to 50)

10.2.3. Premium (More Than $ 50)

10.3. Demand Analysis by Special Diet Needs

10.3.1. Gluten Free

10.3.2. Non-GMO

10.3.3. Kosher

10.3.4. No MSG

10.3.5. Natural

10.3.6. Vegan

10.3.7. Iodized

10.3.8. Salt-Free

10.3.9. Trans Fat-Free



11. Global Potato Flake Market Pricing Analysis

11.1. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

11.2. Regional Average Pricing Analysis

11.2.1. North America

11.2.2. Latin America

11.2.3. Europe

11.2.4. Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)

11.2.5. Japan

11.2.6. Oceania

11.2.7. Middle East and Africa

11.3. Price Forecast till 2027

11.4. Factors Influencing Pricing



12. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Market Size Analysis (2014-2018) and Forecast (2019-2029)

12.2.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) and Y-o-Y Growth

12.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

12.3. Global Potato Flake Market Scenario Forecast (Optimistic, Likely and Conservative Market Conditions)

12.3.1. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

12.3.2. Regional Potato Flake Market Business Performance Summary



13. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis By Nature

13.1. Introduction

13.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Nature

13.2.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Nature

13.3. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Analysis (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2029) By Nature

13.3.1. Organic

13.3.2. Conventional

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Nature



14. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis By Form

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Form

14.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Form

14.3. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Analysis (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2029) By Form

14.3.1. Frozen

14.3.2. Dehydrated

14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Form



15. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis By End Use Application

15.1. Introduction

15.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By End Use Application

15.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By End Use Application

15.2. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Analysis (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2029) By End Use Application

15.2.1. Bakery Products

15.2.2. Extruded snacks

15.2.3. Soups & Premixes

15.2.4. Frozen Food

15.2.5. Baby Food

15.2.6. Meat Processing

15.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End Use Application



16. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

16.1. Introduction

16.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Distribution Channel

16.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Distribution Channel

16.2. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Analysis (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2029) By Distribution Channel

16.2.1. Direct Sales

16.2.1.1. HoReCa

16.2.1.2. Food Industry

16.3.2. Indirect Sales

16.3.2.1. Modern Trade

16.3.2.2. Convenience store

16.3.2.3. Specialty Store

16.3.2.4. Online Retailers

16.3.2.5. Departmental Stores

16.3.2.6. Other distribution channel

16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel



17. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

17.1. Introduction

17.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region

17.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

17.3. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) & Forecast (2019-2029) Analysis By Region

17.3.1. North America

17.3.2. Europe

17.3.3. APEJ

17.3.4. Japan

17.3.5. Oceania

17.3.6. Latin America

17.3.7. Middle East and Africa

17.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



18. North America Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast



19. Latin America Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast



20. Europe Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast



21. APEJ Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast



22. Japan Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast



23. Oceania Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast



24. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast



25. Competition Assessment

25.1. Global Potato Flake Market Competition - a Dashboard View

25.2. Global Potato Flake Market Structure Analysis

25.3. Global Potato Flake Market Company Share Analysis

25.3.1. For Tier 1 Market Players, 2018

25.3.2. Company Market Share Analysis of Top 10 Players, By Region

25.4. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Mapping) by Region



26. Brand Assessment

26.1. Brand Identity (Brand as Product, Brand as Organization, Brand as Person, Brand as Symbol)

26.2. Potato Flake Audience and Positioning (Demographic Segmentation, Geographic Segmentation, Psychographic Segmentation, Situational Segmentation)

26.3. Brand Strategy



27. Key Brands

27.1. Idahoan

27.2. Great Value

27.3. Bob Evans

27.4. Banquet

27.5. Hormel

27.6. Idaho Spuds

27.7. Baf Potato Pearls

27.8. COMPLEATS

27.9. Lieber's

27.10. Night Hawk

27.11. BAF POTATO PEARLS

27.12. Betty Crocker

27.13. Diners Choice

27.14. Gefen

27.15. Green Giant

27.16. Marketside

27.17. Ore-Ida

27.18. Osemm

27.19. RESERS

27.20. Austin Homebrew Supply

27.21. Other Key Players



28. Competition Deep-dive (Manufacturers/Suppliers)



Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

Basic American Foods, Inc.

Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Clarebout Potatoes N.V.

Emsland-Strke GmbH

Goodrich Cereals

Idahoan Foods, LLC

Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

Lutosa S.A.

McCain Foods Limited

Nahr-Engel GmbH

Oregon Potato Co.

Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd.

Rixona B.V.

PepsiCo

General Mills

Kellogg

Albert's Organic

The American Golden Foods

Nestle S.A.

Orion Corporation

Desai Brothers Ltd.

Pruthvi's Foods Private Limited

V P Food Products



29. Recommendation - Critical Success Factors



30. Research Methodology Assumptions & Acronyms Used

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23dzdz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

