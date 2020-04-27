Global Potato Flakes Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2029
Apr 27, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Flakes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities restraints, and detailed information about the potato flakes market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the potato flakes market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in The study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the potato flakes market for the forecast period.
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the potato flakes market, including potato flake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the potato flakes market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the study.
The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the potato flakes market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the potato flakes market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.
Key Questions Answered
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for potato flakes market players?
- How will changing trends impact the potato flakes market?
- How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the potato flakes market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the potato flakes market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the potato flakes market to upscale their position in this landscape?
Key Topics Covered
1. Global Potato Flake Market - Executive Summary
1.1. Global Potato Flake Market Country Analysis
1.2. Vertical Specific Market Penetration
1.3. Application - Product Mapping
1.4. Competition Blueprint
1.5. Technology Time Line Mapping
1.6. FMI Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Introduction
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Market Taxonomy
3. Consumer Behavior and Attitude Measurement
3.1. Deciphering Consumer Buying Pattern
3.2. What are Suppliers Criterion's
3.3. Decrypting Channel Preferences
3.4. Product Visibility at Channel Shelves and Analysis of the Proposals
3.5. Impact of Labelling, Claims, and Certifications
3.6. Metamorphosis in Consumer Behavior
3.7. Prime Tendencies
3.8. Social & Economic Influencers - Factors
4. Market Tendencies & Latest Buzz
4.1. Standard with Food Legislation
4.2. Labelling Claim
4.3. Food Traceability
4.4. Regional Variance in Preference
4.5. Product and Strategy in - synced Categories
5. Product Launch Track & Trends
5.1. Key Product Launches in Last Three Years
5.2. Product Launch Frequency
5.3. Type of Launches
5.4. Regions and Countries in Focus
5.5. Available Alternatives
5.6. Channel Presence and Likely Impact
6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Macro-economic Factors
6.2.1. Organized Retail Penetration
6.2.2. Per Capita Food Consumption
6.2.3. Population of Key Countries
6.2.4. Increasing Number of Internet Users
6.2.5. Spices, Sauces & Condiments industry Growth
6.2.6. Middle Income Population Group
6.2.7. Retail Sector GVA and Growth
6.3. Opportunities
6.3.1. Cultural Customization to Parsley Specific Population and Ethnic Group
6.3.2. Creating New Delivery Mechanisms
6.3.3. Indication Specific / Parsley Supplement Formulation
6.3.4. Shift Toward Natural Ingredients
6.3.5. Preferential Inclination towards Non-Modified Functional Ingredients
6.3.6. Transformed Packaging to Suit Customer Orientation
6.3.7. Brand Differentiation through Packaging
6.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance and Impact
6.5. Policy Developments and Regulatory Scenario
6.5.1. Regulation by Region
6.5.2. Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS)
6.5.3. FDA Regulation
6.5.4. Quality Compliances
6.5.4.1. Kosher Certification
6.5.4.2. Organic Certification
7. Key Success Factors
7.1. Powerful Portfolio of Formulation and Brands
7.2. Nuanced Marketing Campaigns
7.3. Exploiting Economies of Scale
7.4. Establishing Flexible Supply Chain to Optimize on Miracle Ingredients
7.5. Strategic Promotional Activity
8. Trade Analysis
8.1. Global Potato Production (Top 15 Countries), 2017
8.2. Key Countries Exporting Potato, 2017
8.3. Key Countries Importing Potato, 2017
8.4. Supplier Concentration for Potatoes, 2017
9. Supply Chain Analysis
9.1. Profitability and Gross Margin Analysis By Competition
9.2. List of Active Participants- By Region
9.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers
9.2.2. Key Manufacturers
9.2.3. Integrators
9.2.4. Key Distributor/Retailers
10. % of Demand Analysis , By Region
10.1. Demand Analysis by Packaging Type
10.1.1. Box
10.1.2. Pouch
10.1.3. Tray
10.1.4. Cup
10.2. Demand Analysis by Price Range
10.2.1. Economy (Less Than $ 15)
10.2.2. Mid-Range ($ 15 to 50)
10.2.3. Premium (More Than $ 50)
10.3. Demand Analysis by Special Diet Needs
10.3.1. Gluten Free
10.3.2. Non-GMO
10.3.3. Kosher
10.3.4. No MSG
10.3.5. Natural
10.3.6. Vegan
10.3.7. Iodized
10.3.8. Salt-Free
10.3.9. Trans Fat-Free
11. Global Potato Flake Market Pricing Analysis
11.1. Price Point Assessment by Product Type
11.2. Regional Average Pricing Analysis
11.2.1. North America
11.2.2. Latin America
11.2.3. Europe
11.2.4. Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)
11.2.5. Japan
11.2.6. Oceania
11.2.7. Middle East and Africa
11.3. Price Forecast till 2027
11.4. Factors Influencing Pricing
12. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Market Size Analysis (2014-2018) and Forecast (2019-2029)
12.2.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) and Y-o-Y Growth
12.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity
12.3. Global Potato Flake Market Scenario Forecast (Optimistic, Likely and Conservative Market Conditions)
12.3.1. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact
12.3.2. Regional Potato Flake Market Business Performance Summary
13. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis By Nature
13.1. Introduction
13.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Nature
13.2.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Nature
13.3. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Analysis (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2029) By Nature
13.3.1. Organic
13.3.2. Conventional
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Nature
14. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis By Form
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Form
14.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Form
14.3. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Analysis (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2029) By Form
14.3.1. Frozen
14.3.2. Dehydrated
14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Form
15. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis By End Use Application
15.1. Introduction
15.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By End Use Application
15.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By End Use Application
15.2. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Analysis (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2029) By End Use Application
15.2.1. Bakery Products
15.2.2. Extruded snacks
15.2.3. Soups & Premixes
15.2.4. Frozen Food
15.2.5. Baby Food
15.2.6. Meat Processing
15.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End Use Application
16. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis By Distribution Channel
16.1. Introduction
16.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Distribution Channel
16.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Distribution Channel
16.2. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Analysis (2014-2018) & Forecast (2019-2029) By Distribution Channel
16.2.1. Direct Sales
16.2.1.1. HoReCa
16.2.1.2. Food Industry
16.3.2. Indirect Sales
16.3.2.1. Modern Trade
16.3.2.2. Convenience store
16.3.2.3. Specialty Store
16.3.2.4. Online Retailers
16.3.2.5. Departmental Stores
16.3.2.6. Other distribution channel
16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel
17. Global Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
17.1. Introduction
17.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region
17.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region
17.3. Potato Flake Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) & Forecast (2019-2029) Analysis By Region
17.3.1. North America
17.3.2. Europe
17.3.3. APEJ
17.3.4. Japan
17.3.5. Oceania
17.3.6. Latin America
17.3.7. Middle East and Africa
17.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
18. North America Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast
19. Latin America Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast
20. Europe Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast
21. APEJ Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast
22. Japan Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast
23. Oceania Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast
24. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Potato Flake Market Analysis and Forecast
25. Competition Assessment
25.1. Global Potato Flake Market Competition - a Dashboard View
25.2. Global Potato Flake Market Structure Analysis
25.3. Global Potato Flake Market Company Share Analysis
25.3.1. For Tier 1 Market Players, 2018
25.3.2. Company Market Share Analysis of Top 10 Players, By Region
25.4. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Mapping) by Region
26. Brand Assessment
26.1. Brand Identity (Brand as Product, Brand as Organization, Brand as Person, Brand as Symbol)
26.2. Potato Flake Audience and Positioning (Demographic Segmentation, Geographic Segmentation, Psychographic Segmentation, Situational Segmentation)
26.3. Brand Strategy
27. Key Brands
27.1. Idahoan
27.2. Great Value
27.3. Bob Evans
27.4. Banquet
27.5. Hormel
27.6. Idaho Spuds
27.7. Baf Potato Pearls
27.8. COMPLEATS
27.9. Lieber's
27.10. Night Hawk
27.11. BAF POTATO PEARLS
27.12. Betty Crocker
27.13. Diners Choice
27.14. Gefen
27.15. Green Giant
27.16. Marketside
27.17. Ore-Ida
27.18. Osemm
27.19. RESERS
27.20. Austin Homebrew Supply
27.21. Other Key Players
28. Competition Deep-dive (Manufacturers/Suppliers)
- Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG
- Basic American Foods, Inc.
- Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA
- Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.
- Clarebout Potatoes N.V.
- Emsland-Strke GmbH
- Goodrich Cereals
- Idahoan Foods, LLC
- Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
- Lutosa S.A.
- McCain Foods Limited
- Nahr-Engel GmbH
- Oregon Potato Co.
- Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd.
- Rixona B.V.
- PepsiCo
- General Mills
- Kellogg
- Albert's Organic
- The American Golden Foods
- Nestle S.A.
- Orion Corporation
- Desai Brothers Ltd.
- Pruthvi's Foods Private Limited
- V P Food Products
29. Recommendation - Critical Success Factors
30. Research Methodology Assumptions & Acronyms Used
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23dzdz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article