Global Potato Protein Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global potato protein market size reached US$ 371.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 565.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.24% during 2021-2027.

Potato protein is the dry by-product collected during the generation and separation of potato starch. It is a rich source of digestible protein and amino acid profile and is extracted from potato juice through precipitation and centrifugation.

Potato protein is commonly available in concentrated, isolated and hydrolyzed variants and is widely used as an alternative to animal-sourced proteins. It is easily digestible and aids in improving the metabolism of the body and lowering blood pressure. It also exhibits various functional properties, including dissolvability in water, absorption of fat and foaming abilities to incorporate air bubbles in baked goods.

As a result, potato protein is widely utilized to manufacture infant formula, nutraceutical supplements, baked and confectionery products, ice creams, cereals, soups and snacks.



Potato Protein Market Trends:



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with increasing health consciousness among the masses, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the shifting consumer preference toward vegan dietary patterns, there is a rising demand for potato protein as an effective source of plant-based protein.

Moreover, rising awareness among the consumers regarding maintaining adequate animal health is providing a thrust to the growth of the market. Isolate potato protein is added to animal feed to promote muscle growth and improve digestion in livestock and other farm animals. In line with this, the widespread adoption of potato protein in sports drinks and weight management supplements is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the launch of innovative extraction technologies for isolate proteins that minimize protein denaturation and functionality loss is anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Avebe, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp (Cooke Inc.), Duynie Group (Royal Cosun), Kemin Industries Inc, KMC Ingredients, Meelunie B.V. (Hoogwegt Groep B.V.), PEPEES Group, PPZ SA w Niechlowie, Roquette Freres and Tereos.



