Global Potato Starch (Native, Modified & Sweeteners) Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024

The global potato starch market reached a volume of 3.7 Million Tons in 2018.

Potato starch refers to a fine powder obtained from the root tubers of the potato plant. Since it is tasteless, potato starch is generally used as a base material in food products without affecting their taste. It is also used as a gluing agent, additive, thickener and stabilizer in various food products. Additionally, potato starch offers certain health benefits such as increasing the absorption of minerals like calcium and magnesium; lowering overall blood glucose levels; and reducing the absorption of toxic and carcinogenic compounds.



Potato starch finds applications in the food sector in the preparation of soups, bakery products, meat products, jellies, puddings and pasta. Flourishing food industry is propelling the growth of the potato starch market. Further, rising purchasing power of the consumers in several developing countries and a subsequent growth in the consumption of potato starch are driving the market growth. Moreover, it is used in the textile industry to finish and stiffen fabrics; in the pharmaceutical industry to produce anti-biotics; and in the paper and chemical industries for its adhesive properties. Growth in these industries is increasing the demand for potato starch.



Further, the market is anticipated to reach a volume of 4.4 Million Tons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2024.



The report has segmented the global potato starch market on the basis of key applications. Its major applications are found in the food, industrial sectors and others, wherein the food sector is the largest application area, accounting for the majority of the total global market. The market is also segmented on a regional basis, covering Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Europe represents the largest market, holding the largest share.



Key Questions Answered in This Report?

How has the global potato starch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global potato starch industry?

What are the key applications in the global potato starch industry?

What are the key categories in the global potato starch industry?

What are the price trends of potato starch?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global potato starch industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global potato starch industry?

What is the structure of the global potato starch industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global potato starch industry?

What are the profit margins in the global potato starch industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

How is potato starch manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for potato starch?

What are the transportation requirements for potato starch?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a potato starch manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Potato Starch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Category

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.3 Manufacturing

5.8.4 Distribution

5.8.5 Exports

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Category

6.1 Native Starch

6.2 Modified Starch

6.3 Sweeteners



7 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Region

7.1 Europe

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 North America

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Global Potato Starch Market: Performance by Application

8.1 Food Applications

8.2 Industrial Applications

8.3 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Potato Starch Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Players Profiles



