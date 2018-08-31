Global Poultry Health Market (2018-2026) - Market is Set to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global poultry health market was valued at US$ 6,152.1 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 11,506.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Over the past few years, the concept of maintaining optimum health of the flock, rearing antibiotic free and organically fed birds has been gaining importance. Consumption of leaner white meat as against meat from cattle has been a prominent pattern that is being consistently witnessed in the market. Changing lifestyle and food habits of consumers and growing demand for protein rich diet solutions have also fueled the urge to rear healthy flock and thereby drive the poultry health market. Such trends have led to growing consumption of feed additives, parasiticides, and vaccines in poultry farming.







Increasing adoption of preventive measures in poultry health has also facilitated new avenues for advanced diagnostic methods such as laboratory based genetic testing and the latest imaging technologies. Increasing consumer concerns over food safety, and growing preference for animal protein foods have also led to escalated demand for feed additives, parasiticides and anti-infectives.







High costs of poultry feeds and frequent catastrophic disease outbreaks have recently affected poultry production. This has therefore urged poultry farmers to adopt preventive measures to avoid such events and thereby avail prevention from financial loss. Hence, high demand for vaccines is an obvious consequence of the prevailing market trends.







The overall poultry health market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several multinational and local players. Rapid penetration of international players in emerging markets of Latin America and Asia Pacific, introducing their products at competitive prices has further intensified the market competition. The market incumbents are further expected to enhance their hold in the market through intensive expansion of product portfolio and penetration in agrarian economies. The market players are also anticipated to enhance their competence in research and development with the intention to introduce technologically advanced solutions at reduced prices.







Key Market Movements

Growing meat consumption worldwide to further increase the demand for poultry foods

Increase in the number of diseases and epidemic outbreaks in poultry flocks

Technological advancement in vaccine production technologies and genetic testing methods making diagnosis and treatments affordable and convenient

Advent of DNA vaccines

Potential of advanced diagnostic imaging techniques in poultry farming

