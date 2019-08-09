Global Powder Bed Fusion Market Report 2019: A Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis Featuring EOS, GE Additive, Trumpf, 3D Systems, Renishaw, SLM Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powder Bed Fusion Markets, A Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report provides a deep dive into the powder bed fusion market. The metal additive market is increasingly diversifying into distinct technology families which will all play different roles in the future of manufacturing. The researcher sees this as a key market trend for the future as metal additive matures. In the mean time, metal powder bed fusion technology is the mainstay technical process that drives about 80 percent of all metal additive systems installed worldwide today.

This report provides an efficient, yet highly detailed analysis of the current landscape and performance of the metal powder bed fusion market as of the end of Q1 2019. The report focuses on identifying broader market performance trends and connecting them with macro and micro trends which are influencing how the market is evolving, and also provides a competitive deep dive analysis into the powder bed fusion segment's most influential suppliers. In addition, a short-term forecast on where powder bed fusion technology is likely to excel or be challenged is also provided by looking at adoption by region and industry segment.

This report is the perfect resource for stakeholders who need an immediate update on real-time market performance with a detailed short term outlook, market forecasts as well as greater levels of insights into the primary competitors in the crowded metal powder bed fusion market. Marketing managers, business development managers, venture capital groups, and executive teams with an interest or stake in metal powder bed fusion technology stand to benefit from this analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



About this Report

Report Structure



Section One: Comprehensive Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Segmentation, and Forecast Analysis



Market Modeling Methodology Discussion

1.1 Primary Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size in 2019

1.1.1 Overall Market Growth Forecast

1.2 Metal Additive Manufacturing Hardware Market Segmentation Analysis and Forecast

1.2.1 Market and Outlook by End User Industry

1.2.2 Hardware Markets and Outlook by Geographic Region

1.3 Metal Additive Manufacturing Powder Market Segmentation Analysis and Forecast

1.3.1 Powder Market by End User Segment

1.4 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market Segmentation Deep Dive

1.4.1 Analyzing PBF Market Opportunities by Market and Region

1.4.1 Short Term Metal Powder Bed Fusion Market Performance Forecast - 2019 to 2022



Section Two: Competitive Landscape of Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technology Markets

1.1 Evaluation Criteria

1.2 EOS

1.3 GE Additive

1.4 Trumpf

1.5 3D Systems

1.6 Renishaw

1.7 SLM Solutions

1.8 Other Notable Suppliers

1.8.1 AddUp Solutions

1.8.2 Additive Industries

1.8.3 Velo3D



