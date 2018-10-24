Global Powder Coating Robots Market 2018-2022 with ABB, Durr, Eisenmann, Fanuc & Yaskawa Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Powder Coating Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powder coating robots market to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Powder Coating Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by end-user (automotive and non-automotive).

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the thriving market for automotive components. This industry is adopting advanced technologies to achieve low operational costs and color availability. The anti-corrosion and anti-bacterial properties of these technologies will also contribute to the growth of the powder coating robots market.

End user industries are increasingly adopting one-booth powder coating systems owing to its better operational efficiency, low power consumption, and quick color changeover process. Manufacturers are developing new technologies to produce compact one-booth systems which reduce application errors and offers production flexibility. Thus, the increasing use of one booth systems for all powder coating color applications will be a key trend driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the unavailability of thin films for powder coating. It is difficult to produce thin films of 25 microns thickness with powder coating. Zinc phosphating being a more durable preparation technology than powder coating, is leading to increased adoption, thereby hurting powder coating robots market growth.



Key vendors



ABB

Durr

Eisenmann

Fanuc

Yaskawa Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rxzjdl/global_powder?w=5



