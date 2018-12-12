Global Powder Coatings Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies / Growing Focus on Sustainability / Capacity Expansions and New Plants
16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Powder Coatings Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The manufacturers of powder coatings are focusing on sustainability to reduce adverse environmental impacts. As powder coatings do not require solvents and are thus environmentally safe. Powder coatings are safe for the environment and are thus used across industrial applications.
Concerns regarding the sustainability of coating products have increased the demand for powder coatings for aluminum extrusion used in windows, doorframes, kitchen appliances, electrical fixtures, and building facades. Therefore, increased funds and FDIs for manufacturing powder coatings will create growth opportunities for the global powder coatings market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Extensive use of powder coatings in consumer appliances
Powder coatings are applied to major appliances such as air conditioner systems, washing machines, dryers and other. Factors such as improving lifestyles, increase in purchasing powder, and reduced cost of consumer appliances have increased the use of appliances.
Introduction of natural wood coating
The number of new entrants that offer innovative and green products in increasing. Vermont Natural Coatings offers PolyWhey coatings, wood coatings manufactured from whey proteins. The emergence of green alternatives can hamper the growth of the global powder coatings market.
Competitive Landscape
The powder coatings market is fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors. The market has witnessed the introduction of environment-friendly products which will help vendors gain a competitive edge. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the difficulty in homogeneous application of powder coatings. Difficulty in uniform application such as uneven layers or produce uneven thickness at edges and corners. Due to such factors, consumers avoid using powder coatings in applications that require thin films.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Consumer appliances - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Architecture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- General industries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand from emerging economies
- Growing focus on sustainability
- Capacity expansions and new plants
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- Allnex
- Axalta Coating Systems
- BASF
- PPG Industries
- The Sherwin Williams
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c5sf9d/global_powder?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article