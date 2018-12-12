Global Powder Coatings Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies / Growing Focus on Sustainability / Capacity Expansions and New Plants

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Powder Coatings Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The manufacturers of powder coatings are focusing on sustainability to reduce adverse environmental impacts. As powder coatings do not require solvents and are thus environmentally safe. Powder coatings are safe for the environment and are thus used across industrial applications.

Concerns regarding the sustainability of coating products have increased the demand for powder coatings for aluminum extrusion used in windows, doorframes, kitchen appliances, electrical fixtures, and building facades. Therefore, increased funds and FDIs for manufacturing powder coatings will create growth opportunities for the global powder coatings market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Extensive use of powder coatings in consumer appliances

Powder coatings are applied to major appliances such as air conditioner systems, washing machines, dryers and other. Factors such as improving lifestyles, increase in purchasing powder, and reduced cost of consumer appliances have increased the use of appliances.

Introduction of natural wood coating

The number of new entrants that offer innovative and green products in increasing. Vermont Natural Coatings offers PolyWhey coatings, wood coatings manufactured from whey proteins. The emergence of green alternatives can hamper the growth of the global powder coatings market.

Competitive Landscape

The powder coatings market is fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors. The market has witnessed the introduction of environment-friendly products which will help vendors gain a competitive edge. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the difficulty in homogeneous application of powder coatings. Difficulty in uniform application such as uneven layers or produce uneven thickness at edges and corners. Due to such factors, consumers avoid using powder coatings in applications that require thin films.

