NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market By Raw Material (Cobalt Alloys, Copper Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Tungsten Alloys, Stainless Steel, Nickel Alloy and Others), By Technology (Metal Injection Molding & Ceramics Injection Molding), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Overview

Global powder injection molding market stood at around $ 4.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow to reach $ 6.8 billion by 2024. The growth in the market is led by rising demand for powder injection molding form automotive industry and growing inclination towards miniaturized complex components. Powder injection molding is a technique of molding ceramics or metals to improve its physical, chemical, mechanical and electrical properties. This process is used extensively in manufacturing complex parts of a machine.



Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market Segmentation

Global powder injection molding market has been categorized into raw material, technology, application and region.Based on raw material, the market has been segmented into Cobalt Alloys, Copper Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Tungsten Alloys, Stainless Steel, Nickel Alloy and Others.



Based on technology, the market has been bifurcated into metal injection molding (MIM) and ceramics injection molding (CIM).Application of powder injection molding technology depends on the raw material type and its strength.



Notably, ceramic injection molding is used in the manufacturing of electronic components such as chargers. On the basis of application, global powder injection molding market has been segmented into aerospace, automotive, electrical and electronics and others.



Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Regional Segmentation

North America dominated global powder injection molding market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its market dominance during forecast period, owing to growing demand for metal injection molding (MIM) from the automotive industry.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the leading companies in global powder injection molding (PIM) market are ARBURG, GKN Plc, ARC Group Worldwide, Advanced Materials Technologies Pte. Ltd, AMT, CNI (Zoltrix Material International), Dynacast, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global powder injection molding (PIM) market size.

• To forecast global powder injection molding (PIM) market based on raw material, technology, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global powder injection molding (PIM) market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global powder injection molding (PIM) market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for powder injection molding (PIM) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of powder injection molding (PIM).



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global powder injection molding (PIM) market.

The analyst calculated global powder injection molding (PIM) market size using a top-down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Powder Injection Molding (PIM) manufacturers and suppliers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Powder Injection Molding (PIM)

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as manufacturing companies, suppliers and other major end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.



Report Scope:



In this report, global powder injection molding (PIM) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Raw Material:

o Cobalt Alloys

o Copper Alloys

o Titanium Alloys

o Tungsten Alloys

o Stainless Steels

o Nickel Alloys

o Ceramics

• Market, by Technology:

o Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

o Ceramics Injection Molding (CIM)

• Market, by Application:

o Aerospace

o Automotive Components

o Electronics

o Medical Equipment

o Jewelry and Watches

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

- Malaysia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- South Arabia

- UAE

- Iran

- Jordan



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global powder injection molding (PIM) market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



