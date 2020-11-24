Global Powder Metallurgy Markets Report 2020 Featuring American Axle & Manufacturing, BASF, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering, Miba, Fine-sinter, Porite Europe, and Hitachi Chemical

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global and regional markets for PM parts, including manufacturer capability and demand in the regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the upcoming demand of PM parts or components.



PM technology is still evolving, and the industry has adopted particulates (i.e., powders, materials not made solely of metals). Products are also changing, and PMs can be adapted or modified to meet their requirements.



The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report also covers companies that make parts or components for various end-user industries such as automotive, railway, medical and electronics.



Market drivers within the industry are identified. The value of various PM parts/components is estimated from 2019 to 2020, and then over a five-year period from 2020 to 2025. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influences are discussed. Furthermore, this report is based on future scenarios such as pessimistic, optimistic, and consensus, while forecasts provide information for the consensus scenario.



The PM parts business is expected to account for 80% to 90% of the global PM business. Furthermore, PM parts are the only segment in the PM business which is expected to enjoy a considerable growth rate over the coming years. This is because all the industrial manufacturers are shifting towards lighter and more efficient products.



In this report, we have also considered the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base of PM components, which can be seen in the global as well as regional market analyses.



The Report Includes:

A brief general outlook and updated review of the global powder metallurgy (PM) market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Insights into the market potential for powder metallurgy, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for powder metallurgy, volume of unit shipments, and market share analysis on the basis of type of metal, processing technology type and end user industries with major regions and countries involved

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the powder metallurgy market, prominently driven by automotive industry

Highlights of business opportunities in powder metallurgy market, including a shift toward the use of finer powders for super finished products, increasing size of PM parts, growth of previously small end-user markets for PM and PM parts, and adoption of additive manufacturing

Competition Landscape covering key companies operating in powder metallurgy industry, their global rankings, and market development strategies

Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., BASF SE, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Miba AG, Fine-sinter Co., Ltd., Porite Europe S.A.S., and Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

What's New in this Update?

Impact of COVID-19 on Powder Metallurgy Market

Expert Insights

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Intended Audience

Methodology

Data Collection

Data Validation

Data Analysis and Projection

Regional Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Powder Metallurgy Industry Structure

Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background

Powder Metallurgy Technology Portfolio

Technology

History

Powder Metallurgy Process

Powder Metallurgy Applications

Market Environment

Macroeconomic Factors

Industry and Trade Support

Standards Development

Chapter 4 Global Powder Metallurgy Market

Global Powder Metallurgy Market

Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Metal Type

Ferrous Metal and Powder Characteristics and Properties

Ferrous Powder Metallurgy Applications

Stainless Steel Powders and Metals

Characteristics and Properties

Applications

Aluminum Powders and Parts

Aluminum Powder and Parts Properties

Aluminum Powder Applications

Copper Powders and Copper-based Parts

Copper Powder Properties

Copper Powder Metallurgy Applications

Nickel-based Powders and Parts

Nickel Powder Properties

Nickel Powder Applications

Tungsten and Molybdenum Powders and Alloy PM Parts

Properties

Applications

Tin Powders and Tin-based Parts

Properties

Applications

Particulates and Other Advanced Materials

Applications

Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Process Type

Global Powder Metallurgy Market by End Use Industries

Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Region

Chapter 5 Regional Powder Metallurgy Markets

Chapter 6 Business Opportunities in Powder Metallurgy Market

Shift Toward Finer Powders

Increasing Size of Powder Metallurgy Parts

Emerging End-user Markets for Powder Metallurgy and PM Parts

Heavy Equipment

Electronics and Computer Components

Rising Use of Electric Vehicles

Renewable Energy

Additive Manufacturing

Applications

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Characteristics of the Powder Metallurgy Industry

Market Leaders

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Developments in the Global PM Market

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

AMT PTE. Ltd.

Alpha Precision Group Llc

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Basf Se

Capstan Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Dorst Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg

Erasteel

Exone

Federal-Mogul Powertrain

Fine-Sinter Co., Ltd.

Gkn Sinter Metals Engineering Gmbh

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kennametal Inc.

Metal Powder Products Co.

Miba Ag

Mtc Powder Solutions Ab

Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd.

Ntn Corp.

Obe Gmbh & Co. Kg

Optomec Inc.

Porite Europe S.A.S.

Rainbow Ming Industrial Co., Ltd.

Stackpole International

