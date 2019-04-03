Global Powder Metallurgy (PM) Industry
Separate comprehensive analytics are provided for PM Parts for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Additionally, the report analyzes the Global market for Metal Powders in value (US$) for the US and Rest of World. The US market for Metal Powders market is further analyzed in terms of value (US$) and volume (Tons).
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 127 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
- American Chemet Corp.
- AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
- Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
POWDER METALLURGY (PM) MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
Iron & Steel
Stainless Steel
Tungsten
Aluminum
Precious Metal
Others
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Outlook
Analysis for Metal Powders
Analysis for Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Parts
Automotive Industry - The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products
Table 1: Global PM Components Market by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value for Automotive, Industrial, Hard Tools & Recreational/Hobby Tools, Household Appliances, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Asia-Pacific Continues to be a Growth Engine
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market
Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for Select Countries
through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
PMI: A Mixed Bag
Table 3: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Encouraging Prospects for Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing
Major Additive Manufacturing Processes, Usage Applications and Powder Requirements
Application Profile of Additive Manufacturing - An Overview
Existing Hurdles to Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing
MIM PM Components Set to Flourish
Newer Advances and Technological Breakthroughs Drive the Market
Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality
VVT Components - A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles
Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts
Nanopowders: A Major Area of Focus
Increasing Focus on Green Technology
Future Growth for the PM Industry
Diversification
Sustainability
Investments in Technology
4. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE SECTORS
Automotive Industry Outlook
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
Asia and Other Developing Regions to Drive Growth
Table 4: Global Passenger Car Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top
Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Historical Relationship between P/M and Automotive Industry
Benefits for Automotive Industry
Powder Metallurgy in Passenger Cars
Recent Developments in the Automotive Industry
Prospective Automotive Applications
Carrier Housings
VVT
Geographic Variations Exist in PM Usage in Automobiles
Aerospace
PM Material in Aerospace Applications
Growth in Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market
Table 6: Combined Aircraft Deliveries of Boeing and Airbus (2011-2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Aviation Industry: Percentage Share Breakdown Air Passenger Traffic (RPKs) by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Aviation Industry: Projected Growth Rate for Air Passenger Traffic for the Period 2016-2040 by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Aviation Industry: Fastest Growing Countries for Passenger Traffic (2016-2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: New Aircraft Deliveries Worldwide by Geographic Region (2017-2036): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deliveries for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Other End-Use Sectors
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth
Growing Demand for Mining & Construction Equipment Boosts Growth in Powder Metallurgy Market
DIY Tools and Domestic Appliances - Emerging End-Use Industries
Rising Prospects for PM Material in Health Care Industry
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS
Powder Metallurgy (PM) Technology: A Primer
A Peek into History of Metal Powders
Definition
Attributes
Particle Size Distribution: A Key Attribute
Metal Powders Classification
Ferrous Powders
Iron Powder
Stainless Steel Powder
Non-Ferrous Powders
History
Scope
Types of Non-Ferrous Powders
Aluminum Powder
History
Benefits
Applications
Types of Atomized Aluminum Powders
Aluminum PM Production
Aluminum Powder Metallurgy Process
Copper (and Copper Alloy) Powder
Key Applications of Copper and Copper Alloy Powders
Nickel Powder
Titanium Powder
Refractory Metals
Tantalum
Tungsten
Powder Metallurgy
Introduction
Powder Metallurgy Vs. Other Techniques (Machining, Die Casting and Forging)
Process Description
Fundamental Steps
Types of Methods
Mixing
Pressing
Forming
Sintering
Sinter Hardening
Post Sintering Operations
Re-Pressing
Hot Re-Press
Forging
Infiltration
Impregnation
Heat Treatment
Surface-Hardening
Steam Treatment
Blueing
Plating
Coatings
Mechanical Treatment
De-burring
Rapid Solidification
Advantages
Disadvantages
Sintered Components: An Overview
Metal Powders Present Rich Scope for Economical, Creative Design Offerings
Benefits and Features of Sintered Components
Manufacturing Process for Sintered Components
Applications of PM and PM Parts
Metal Powders
PM Parts
Powder Metallurgy: Suitable Technique for Parts Production and MMC
Powder Metallurgy Magnets
Powder Metallurgy in Tool Steels
Products Derived from Metal Powders
Mechanical or Structural Components
Ferrous Structural Parts
Non-Ferrous Structural Components
Exclusive High-Duty Alloys
Composite Materials
Hard Metals and Diamond Tools
Magnetic and Electric Parts
Porous Materials
Powder Metal Parts: Production Technologies
High-Potential Technologies
Direct Metal Deposition (DMD)
Dynamic Magnetic Compression (DMC)
Spray Forming
Metal Injection Molding (MIM)
Powder Injection Molding (PIM)
Traditional Methods
Hot Pressing
Isostatic Pressing
Cold Isostatic Pressing
Hot Isostatic Pressing
Extrusion
Hot Extrusion
Cold Extrusion
Roll Compaction
Other Methods
Powder Forging
Powder Rolling
Net Shape Processing
Powder Metal Processing Techniques
Atomization Process
Gas Atomization
Water Atomization
Electrolysis
Mechanical Comminution Methods
Mechanical Alloying
Chemical Methods
Diffusion Bonding
Solid State Reduction
Hydrometallurgical Process
Hunter Process
Kroll Process
Powder Metallurgy Equipment
Associations/Federations
Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF)
APMI International
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Relatively Concentrated Market
Table 11: Global Leading Players in the Powder Metallurgy Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value for GKN-Hoeganaes, Sumitomo, Fine Sinter, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Leading Players in the Global Sinter Metals Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value for GKN, Sumitomo, Hitachi, Fine Sinter, Miba, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.1 Focus on Select Players
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
American Chemet Corp. (USA)
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (USA)
Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company (USA)
Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA)
Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Diamet Corporation (Japan)
Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Erasteel SAS (France)
F. W. Winter Inc. & Co. (USA)
Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA)
Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan)
GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. (USA)
Hoeganaes Corp. (USA)
H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)
Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan)
HÃ¶ganÃ¤s AB (Sweden)
JFE Steel Corp. (Japan)
Kennametal, Inc. (USA)
Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
Kymera International (USA)
Miba AG (Austria)
Norilsk Nickel (Russia)
PMG Holding GmbH (Germany)
Pometon SpA (Italy)
Rio Tinto Metal Powders (Canada)
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Aubert & Duval, and PyroGenesis Partner for Titanium Powder Supply
Aperam to Acquire VDM Metals
Tekna and Aperam to Jointly Develop Spherical Metal Powders
Tekna Commences Industrial Powder Production in Europe
Carpenter Technology Acquires LPW Technology
PMG Opens New Plant in Romania
SMC Powder Metallurgy Renamed as Catalus Corporation
Palladium Equity Takes Over Kymera International
Tenneco Acquires Federal-Mogul LLC
GKN Announces Strategic Collaboration with HP Inc. for Additive Manufacturing
Metalysis to Commence Metal Alloy Powder Production
Ampal Receives Funding for Development of New Aluminum Alloy Powders
Allegheny Technologies Acquires Addaero Manufacturing
LPW Technology Opens New Metal Powder Plant
Metal Powder Products Acquires NetShape Technologies, to Change Name to MPP
GKN to Divest Powder Metallurgy Business
HÃ¶ganÃ¤s Takes Over Alvier AG
Sandvik to Build New Plant for Titanium and Nickel Powders
HÃ¶ganÃ¤s Takes Over Ceramic Powders Division of H.C. Starck
JFE Steel and Baosteel Partner for Metal Powder Production
Advanced Technology (Bazhou) Special Powder Co., Ltd Established
GKN Hoeganaes Introduces AncorTiâ„¢ Beta 21S
Carpenter Technology Commences Production of CARTECHÂ® PURIS 5+â„¢
Carpenter Teams Up with Samuel for Additive Manufacturing Solutions
HÃ¶ganÃ¤s Opens Technology Center in India
GKN Hoeganaes Starts Production Operations at Powder Innovation Center
GKN Takes Over Tozmetal
Miba to Take Over Full Ownership of MMLMS
Allegheny and GE Aviation for JV for Meltless Titanium Alloy
Sandvik Expands Capacity for Gas Atomised Powder
American Axle Acquires Metaldyne Performance Group
Carpenter Technology Takes Over Puris
ACuPowder Merges Three Entities, Forms Unified Brand
GKN Collaborates with EOS for Welding
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Metal Powders
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by Geographic Region - US, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Metal Powders by Geographic Region - US, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, and Rest of World Markets
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
P/M Parts
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for P/M Parts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for P/M Parts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for P/M Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Metal Powder Demand Exhibits Growth
Rising Demand for Metal Powder Causes Issues
Technology Developments: Need of the Hour
An Overview of Powder Metallurgy Industry in North America
Market Dynamics
Role of Metal Powders in Automotive Industry
Impact of Metal Parts on Automotive Industry
Consumption Trends
Developments in Iron Powder Segment
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Metal Powders
Value Analysis
Table 19: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by Product Segment - Iron & Steel, Stainless Steel, Tungsten, Aluminum, Precious Metal and Other Powders Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: US Historic Review for Metal Powders by Product Segment - Iron & Steel, Stainless Steel, Tungsten, Aluminum, Precious Metal and Other Powders Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: US 14-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Iron & Steel, Stainless Steel, Tungsten, Aluminum, Precious Metal and Other Powders Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analysis
Table 22: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Powders by Product Segment - Iron & Steel, Stainless Steel, Tungsten, Aluminum and Other Powders Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: US Historic Review for Metal Powders by Product Segment - Iron & Steel, Stainless Steel, Tungsten, Aluminum and Other Powders Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in Metric Tons
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: US 14-Year Perspective for Metal Powders by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Iron & Steel, Stainless Steel, Tungsten, Aluminum and Other Powders Markets
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
P/M Parts
Table 25: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: US Historic Review for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 27: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Canadian Historic Review for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Automotive Industry - The Key Market for PM Parts in Japan
Table 29: Japanese PM Production by Metal Type (2013, 2015 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Copper and Iron (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Japanese PM Production by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume for Transportation, Industrial, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: PM Machine Parts Production in Japan by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Output for Engine, Drivetrain, Chassis, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: PM Bearings Production in Japan by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Output for Electrical, Engine, Body, Drivetrain, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Uniqueness of Japanese Automotive Market
A Peek into Non-Auto Applications of PM Parts
Table 33: Japanese Non-Automotive Applications of PM Parts (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Output by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
European Powder Metallurgy Industry
Table 36: European PM Parts Industry by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Hard Materials, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European PM Production by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value for Hard Materials, Structural Parts/Bearings, Diamond Tools, Sintered Magnets, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European PM Parts Market by End-Use Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Automotive, Machinery Parts, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
MIM, AM and HIP Sectors Flourish in Europe
End-Use Markets
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for P/M Parts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European Historic Review for P/M Parts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for P/M Parts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China Increases Stronghold in PM Production
Overview of Select Regional Markets
China
Overview
Chinese PM Market Surges
Table 42: Chinese PM Production by Metal Type (2013, 2015 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Copper and Iron (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Chinese PM Production by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume for Transportation, Electrical, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Foreign Manufacturers Enter Chinese Market
India
Growth in Indian Automobile Industry Bodes Well with PM Market
Table 44: Indian PM Production by Metal Type (2013, 2015 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Copper and Iron (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: PM Parts Market in India (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
PM Parts Production in India - Present Trends and Outlook
Hurdles to PM Industry in India
South Korea
Key Statistics
Table 46: South Korean PM Production by Metal Type (2013, 2015 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Copper and Iron (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: South Korean PM Production by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume for Transportation, Electrical, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Taiwan
Key Statistics
Table 48: Taiwanese PM Production by Metal Type (2013, 2015 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Copper and Iron (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Taiwanese PM Production by Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume for Transportation, Industrial, Electrical, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 52: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for P/M Parts Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
