Global Power Annual Deals Analysis: Summary of Power Deals Globally in the Last Six Months

The "Power Annual Deals Analysis" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in the year 2019. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five years, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.



Scope of the report:

Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

Geographies covered include - North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South & Central America , and Middle East & Africa

, , , South & , and & League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs

Key report benefits:



Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.

Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Deals Increased And Deal Value Decreased In The Power Industry In 2019

2.1. Deals Increased In Power Industry In 2019



3. Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary

3.1. Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, 2019

3.1.1. Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, 2019 by Quarter

3.2. Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, 2019

3.3. Power Industry, Global, Top Deals by Value, 2019

3.4. Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, Summaries, 2019

3.5. Power Industry, Global, Top Deal Makers, 2019



4. Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type



5. Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Sector



6. Power Industry, Deals Summary, by Geography



7. Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors

7.1. Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, 2019

7.2. Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, 2019

7.3. Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Debt Offerings, 2019



8. Power Industry, Global, Top Legal Advisors

8.1. Power Industry, Global, Top Legal Advisors, 2019



9. Further Information

9.1. Methodology

9.2. About the Publisher



