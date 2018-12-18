Global Power Electronics Market Forecast to 2023: Upgrade of Power Infrastructure and Focus Toward the Use of Renewable Power Sources Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Power Electronics Market by Material, Device Type (Discrete, Module, and IC), Application, Vertical (ICT, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Power, Industrial, Automotive, and Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power electronics market is expected to grow from USD 39.03 Billion in 2018 to USD 51.01 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the upgrade of power infrastructure and growing demand for energy-efficient battery-power portable devices. In developing regions, existing power supply resources are being increasingly utilized because of the growing power consumption.

The demand for the enhancement of power infrastructure and concerns regarding the use of renewable power supplies are increasing globally. Governments across the globe are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, and are constantly working toward formulating better feed-in-tariff policies to provide photovoltaic projects with the convenience of grid connections.

The power electronics market has been segmented on the basis of device type into discrete, modules, and ICs. The power ICs led the power electronics market in 2017. Power ICs including PMICs and ASICs are primarily used in high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications.

On the basis of application, the power electronics market has been segmented into power management, drive, UPS, rail traction, transportation, renewable, and others. The power electronics market for the transportation application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 owing to increasing production of HEVs and EVs and rising demand for electric vehicle charging stations across the globe.

The power electronics market is segmented on the basis of vertical into ICT, consumer electronics, energy and power, industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others. The automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles across the globe.

Power Electronics Market

APAC led the overall power electronics market and accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The power electronics market in APAC is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The key drivers for the growth of this market in APAC include growing demand for power electronic devices in automotive and consumer applications and the presence of many manufacturing units in APAC. Moreover, the growing demand of industrial and energy & power verticals for power electronic devices helps the market to grow further in the region.

Complex design and integration process for advanced technological devices is restraining the growth of the power electronics market. The power electronics industry is focusing more on the integration of multiple functionalities into a single chip, which results in complex designing. Designing and integration of complex devices require special skillsets, robust methodology, and toolset for integration, which increase the cost of the devices; thus, high cost restrains users to switch to advanced technological devices.; hence, complex design and integration process for advanced technological devices is considered a restraining factor for the growth of the power electronics market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Overall Power Electronics Market

4.2 Power Electronics Market, By Device Type

4.3 Power Electronics Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Power Electronics Market, By Application

4.5 Power Electronics Market, By Vertical

4.6 Power Electronics Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Upgrade of Power Infrastructure and Focus Toward the Use of Renewable Power Sources

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Battery-Powered Portable Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Design and Integration Process for Advanced Technological Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for HEVs and EVs

5.2.3.2 Growing Industrialization in Developing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Manufacturers Struggling to Cope With Frequently Changing Demand for More Compact and Efficient Devices at Low Prices



6 Power Electronics Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silicon (Si)

6.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

6.4 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

6.5 Others



7 Power Electronics Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Discrete

7.2.1 Diode

7.2.1.1 Pin Diode

7.2.1.2 Zener Diode

7.2.1.3 Schottky Diode

7.2.2 Transistor

7.2.2.1 Bipolar Junction Transistor (BJT)

7.2.2.2 Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

7.2.2.3 Field Effect Transistor (FET)

7.2.3 Thyristor

7.3 Power Module

7.3.1 Intelligent Power Module (IPM)

7.3.2 Power Integrated Module (PIM)

7.3.2.1 Mosfet Module

7.3.2.2 IGBT Module

7.4 Power IC

7.4.1 Power Management IC

7.4.2 Application-Specific IC



8 Power Electronics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power Management

8.3 Drives

8.4 UPS

8.5 Rail Traction

8.6 Transportation

8.7 Renewable

8.8 Others



9 Power Electronics Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 ICT

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.4 Energy and Power

9.5 Industrial

9.6 Automotive

9.7 Aerospace and Defense

9.8 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in the Power Electronics Market

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, and Collaborations

11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Infineon Technologies

12.1.2 Texas Instruments

12.1.3 On Semiconductor

12.1.4 STMicroelectronics

12.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric

12.1.6 Fuji Electric

12.1.7 Renesas Electronics

12.1.8 Toshiba

12.1.9 NXP Semiconductors

12.1.10 Vishay Intertechnology

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Maxim Integrated Products

12.2.2 Semikron

12.2.3 ABB

12.2.4 Hitachi

12.2.5 Analog Devices

12.2.6 ROHM Semiconductor

12.2.7 Microsemi Corporation

12.2.8 Littelfuse

12.2.9 Microchip Technology

12.2.10 Danfoss



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wmgn5g/global_power?w=5

