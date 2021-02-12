Global Power Generation Market Outlook to 2024 - Rapid Industrialization and Favorable Government Policies and Initiatives are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Generation Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power generation market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The power generation market is expected to increase due to increasing demand for electricity, growing use of renewable energy, rapid industrialization, rising use of electricity in transportation, favorable government policies and initiatives, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such economic slowdown, stringent environment regulations, etc.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global power generation market by value, by source, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the power generation market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the power generation market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global power generation market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global power generation market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the power generation market are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, General Electric Company (GE), and Electricite de France S.A. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Power Generation: An Overview

2.1.1 Four Stages of Energy Conversion

2.1.2 Sources of Power Generation

2.1.3 Types of Renewable Energy Sources

2.1.4 Classification of Power Plants

2.2 Power Generation Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Power Generation Segmentation by Source

2.2.2 Power Generation Segmentation by Type

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Power Generation Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Power Generation Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Power Generation Market by Source (Non-renewable and Renewable)

3.1.3 Global Power Generation Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Power Generation Market: Source Analysis

3.2.1 Global Non-Renewable Power Generation Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Renewable Power Generation Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Renewable Power Generation Market by Type (Hydro, Wind, Solar, Biomass, and Others)

3.2.4 Global Renewable Power Generation Types Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Power Generation Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Power Generation Market: An Analysis

4.3 North America Power Generation Market: An Analysis

4.4 South America Power Generation Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Power Generation Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Power Generation Sector

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity

6.1.2 Growing Use of Renewable Energy

6.1.3 Rapid Industrialization

6.1.4 Rising Use of Electricity in Transportation

6.1.5 Favorable Government Policies and Initiatives

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Slowdown

6.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Awareness Towards Green Energy

6.3.2 Growing Trend of Digitalization

6.3.3 Rising Popularity of Microgrids

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Power Generation Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Power Generation Market Players by Different Segments of the Value Chain

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Siemens AG

8.2 ABB Ltd

8.3 General Electric Company (GE)

8.4 Electricite de France S.A.

