Global Power Management Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Global Leaders & Upcoming Players Such as Edit Elektronik, Fairchild Semiconductor, Mecc Alte, iC-Haus, Micropower Direct, ON Semiconductor

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Management Market Based on Product Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Power Management Market is projected to grow at the rate of 7.03% CAGR by 2026.

Power management is a computing device that optimizes the amount of electrical power used by a fundamental device or various electronic devices, along with a minimum impact on performance.

Moreover, with the automation, robotics, and internet of things penetrating smart factories worldwide, there is a critical need to make sure of electrical systems' soundness. The global power management market has a witnessed strong growth owing to the penetration of power management in different types of industries such as the automobile industry, consumer electronics industry, networking and telecommunication, and other industries.

Moreover, a drastic increase in the manufacturing sector and the other sectors such as metals and mining and data centers significantly propels the power management market growth. On the contrary, the rising issues of data security, including cyber attacks and viruses, are few factors to hamper power management market growth.

On the basis of product type, the power management market is categorized into Voltage Regulators, LED Drivers, Switching Regulators, Battery Charger Controllers, and Others. The LED Drivers segment is anticipated to register the market's highest growth rate over the forecasted years. LED driver is an electrical device that adjusts the power to an LED or a strand of LEDs. LED drivers, also called LED power supplies, are similar to the ballasts for fluorescent lights or transformers for low-voltage bulbs.



As per the power management market based on application, the market is divided into Electrical Networks, Industrial, Power Plant, Commercial, and Others. The electrical networks segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of the market for the forecast period. The factors ascribed to the segment's growth are associated with the rising power management adoption in electrical networks for minimum electricity consumption. Since power management provides safe, reliable, and efficient management of power, it boosts the market's growth in this segment.



In terms of geographical analysis, the power management market is majorly classified into four regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific segment accounts for the highest share in the power management market over the forecasted period. The exponential growth in the manufacturing sector and the other industries such as data centers and metals and mining is the key aspect fueling the power management market in the Asia Pacific region.



As viable electric infrastructure and smart grids penetrate the industry peripherals, renovation & replacement of the prevailing network demand safe and secured functions, which will extend the global power management market share. Increasing suburban migration has resulted in a major growth in energy consumption, which has further strengthened the integration of power system enhancement equipment. Subsequently, beneficial consumer and regulatory inclination towards the deployment of safe and secured electrical networks will stimulate the overall industry dynamics.

Power Management Market on the basis of Product Type

Voltage Regulators

LED Drivers

Switching Regulators

Battery Charger Controllers

Others

Power Management Market on the basis of Application

Electrical Networks

Industrial

Power Plant

Commercial

Others

Kutai Electronics Industry Co., Ltd.

AC/ DC Electronics

Marelli Motori S.p.A.

AEG SVS

Allegro Microsystems

EREA Transformers

Infineon Technologies

Beltrame Cse

BMR GmbH

Diodes Incorporated

Edit Elektronik

Fairchild Semiconductor

Mecc Alte

iC-Haus

Micropower Direct

ON Semiconductor

