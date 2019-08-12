Global Power Monitoring Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Power Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.5 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799405/?utm_source=PRN While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$60.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$175.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$221 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$399.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Emersion Electric Co. (USA); Fluke Corporation (USA); Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan); General Electric Company (USA); Littelfuse, Inc. (USA); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Omron Corporation (Japan); Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

POWER MONITORING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Software (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Hardware (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Monitoring Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Monitoring Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Datacenters (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Datacenters (End-Use Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Datacenters (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Manufacturing & Process Industry (End-Use Industry)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Manufacturing & Process Industry (End-Use Industry)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 18: Manufacturing & Process Industry (End-Use Industry)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Public Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Public Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Public Infrastructure (End-Use Industry) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift Across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Utilities & Renewables (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 26: Utilities & Renewables (End-Use Industry) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 27: Utilities & Renewables (End-Use Industry) Global MARKET Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Power Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Power Monitoring Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Power Monitoring Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Power Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in United

States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Power Monitoring Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Power Monitoring Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Power Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Power Monitoring Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Power Monitoring: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

period 2018-2025

Table 41: Power Monitoring Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Monitoring in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Power Monitoring Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 45: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Power Monitoring Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Power Monitoring Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Power Monitoring in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Power Monitoring Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Power Monitoring Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Software (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Services (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Power Monitoring Market Demand Scenario by

Region/Country in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Power Monitoring Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Power Monitoring Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: Power Monitoring Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Power Monitoring Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 59: Power Monitoring Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Power Monitoring Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Power Monitoring Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Power Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Power Monitoring Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Power Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Power Monitoring Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Power Monitoring Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 72: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Power Monitoring Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Power Monitoring Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Power Monitoring in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Power Monitoring Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Power Monitoring: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the period 2018-2025

Table 80: Power Monitoring Market in United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Monitoring in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Power Monitoring Market in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 84: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift in United Kingdom

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Power Monitoring Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Power Monitoring Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Power Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Power Monitoring Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Power Monitoring Market in the Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Power Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Power Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in the Russia

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 98: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Power Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Power Monitoring Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 101: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Power Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Power Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis

by Region Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Power Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Power Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Power Monitoring Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Power Monitoring Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Power Monitoring Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 117: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Power Monitoring Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Power Monitoring Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Power Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Power Monitoring Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Power Monitoring Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Power Monitoring Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 126: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Power Monitoring Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Power Monitoring Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 129: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Power Monitoring in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 135: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Power Monitoring Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 137: Power Monitoring Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Power Monitoring Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Power Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Power Monitoring Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Power Monitoring in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Power Monitoring Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Power Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 146: Power Monitoring Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Power Monitoring Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 149: Power Monitoring Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Power Monitoring Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Power Monitoring Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Power Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Power Monitoring Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Power Monitoring Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Power Monitoring Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Power Monitoring Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 162: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Power Monitoring Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Power Monitoring Market in the Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Power Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Power Monitoring Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Power Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in the Rest

of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Power Monitoring Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Middle East Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Power Monitoring Historic Market by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Power Monitoring Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Power Monitoring Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Power Monitoring: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

period 2018-2025

Table 179: Power Monitoring Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Monitoring in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Power Monitoring Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 183: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 185: Power Monitoring Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Power Monitoring Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 188: Power Monitoring Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Power Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Power Monitoring Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Monitoring in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Power Monitoring Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Power Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Power Monitoring Market in United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Power Monitoring Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 198: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Power Monitoring Market in United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Power Monitoring Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 201: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Power Monitoring Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Power Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Power Monitoring Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 207: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Power Monitoring Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Power Monitoring Market in the Africa by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Power Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Power Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in the

Africa by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ABB GROUP

EATON CORPORATION PLC

EMERSION ELECTRIC

FLUKE CORPORATION

FUJI ELECTRIC FA COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

LITTELFUSE

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

OMRON CORPORATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

