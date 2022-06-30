Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Poised to Reach $1.9 Billion at a CAGR of 12.61%

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market (2022-2027) by Type, Device, Application, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market is estimated to be USD 1.05 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.61%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market is segmented based on Type, Device, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into POE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Controllers & ICS and POE Powered Device (PD) Controllers & ICS.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Adoption of Voice Over Internet Protocol (Voip)Phones and Wireless Networking

4.1.2 Simple and Cost-Effective Installation

4.1.3 High Level of Reliability

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limitation on the Amount of Power Delivered to End Devices

4.2.2 High Cost of POE Switches

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction of A New POE Standard

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of LED Lighting

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Limited Range of POE



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 POE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Controllers & ICS

6.3 POE Powered Device (PD) Controllers & ICS



7 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Sourcing Equipment

7.2.1 Endspan Power Sourcing Equipment (POE Switch)

7.2.2 Midspan Power Sourcing Equipment (POE Injector)

7.3 Powered Devices

7.3.1 VoIP Phones

7.3.2 Wireless Access Points

7.3.3 IP Cameras

7.3.4 Other Powered Devices



8 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Connectivity

8.3 Security & Access Control

8.4 Infotainment

8.5 LED Lighting Control



9 Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Residential

9.4 Industrial



10 Americas' Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market



11 Europe's Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market



13 APAC's Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



Companies Mentioned

Texas Instruments

Linear Technology

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom

Monolithic Power Systems

Onsemi

Cisco Systems

Silicon Laboratories

Akros Silicon

Maxim Integrated Products

Analog Devices

Belden

