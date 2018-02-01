Global Power Rental Accessories Market Report 2018-2022
The "Global Power Rental Accessories Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power rental accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Power Rental Accessories Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the use of infrastructural activities. The development of infrastructure in several countries will drive the market growth during our forecast period.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the transition to gas generators. Gas generators are also cleaner than diesel generators as they do not pollute air or residuals such as ash or soot. Therefore, this has led to the increase in gas generator which led to increase in power rental accessories market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the availability of off- grid systems. The diesel generators are commonly used as an alternate source of power in the oil and gas industry which lead to adoption of off- grid power systems is increasing.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the Key vendors in this market space?
Market drivers
- Rising demand from mining industry
- Increase demand for energy storage systems
- Transition to gas generators
Key vendors
- Aggreko
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar
- HIMOINSA
- Northbridge Industrial Services
- PT Sumberdaya Sewatama
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Overview
- Comparison by product
- Power accessories - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fuel accessories - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing number of PPAs
- Transition to gas generators
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aggreko
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar
- HIMOINSA
- Northbridge Industrial Services
- PT Sumberdaya Sewatama
PART 15: APPENDIX
