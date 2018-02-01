Global Power Rental Accessories Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Power Rental Accessories Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power rental accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Power Rental Accessories Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the use of infrastructural activities. The development of infrastructure in several countries will drive the market growth during our forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the transition to gas generators. Gas generators are also cleaner than diesel generators as they do not pollute air or residuals such as ash or soot. Therefore, this has led to the increase in gas generator which led to increase in power rental accessories market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the availability of off- grid systems. The diesel generators are commonly used as an alternate source of power in the oil and gas industry which lead to adoption of off- grid power systems is increasing.

Market drivers

Rising demand from mining industry

Increase demand for energy storage systems

Transition to gas generators

Key vendors

Aggreko

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

HIMOINSA

Northbridge Industrial Services

PT Sumberdaya Sewatama

