Global Power Rental Market Overview & Outlook (2018-2023) - The Standby Power Segment is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

The "Power Rental Market by Fuel (Diesel & Gas), Power Rating, Equipment, End Users (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Shipping, Data Center), Application, Region - Global Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power rental market is projected to reach a size of USD 21.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.89%, from an estimated USD 14.5 billion in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the limited access to electricity in rural areas and increase in power loss due to aging infrastructure.

By end-user, the utilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The report segments the power rental market, by end-user, into utilities, oil & gas, minning, manufacturing, construction, events, shipping, and data center. Local grids lack reliable supply, mainly due to poor or lack of transmission network in regions such as Africa, Asia Pacific, and in developing countries.

Unreliable supply from a local grid or limited access to the main transmission network may prohibit the delivery of electricity required to sustain production and operations. In such cases, there will be a high demand for generators, as users avoid traditional power grids to limit their use of the grid. Hence, there is continuous demand for power rental from power plants in order to ensure continued power supply. Utility companies use rental generators mainly during the peak demand period.

By application, the standby power segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period



A standby generator is an electrical back-up system that operates within seconds of a power outage. The transfer switch senses the loss of power and accordingly starts or shuts off the generator. Most units run on diesel, natural gas, or liquid propane gas. These generators are used in hospitals, office buildings, and schools, among others.



Diesel generator accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Diesel generators are being used for standby, peak shaving, and continuous power generation purposes for decades. The diesel generators have long running life, easy fuel availability, and quick response. These are the factors that boost the growth of the diesel generator market worldwide.

The advantages of using a diesel generator is its continuous stream of voltage power, without peaks and dips of other devices, thus, helping to regulate fluctuations. Diesel generators find applications mainly in commercial and various manufacturing facilities and are also available in portable forms, which are primarily used by residential customers. These were the major reasons behind the diesel generator market holding the maximum share in 2017.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



In this report, the power rental market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The market in North America is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. Increasing power demand and aging infrastructure are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the power rental market. According to National Energy Board Canada, total export of 72.1 tWh (tera watt hours) of electricity was done to US in 2017.

The US government have been trying to reduce the electricity import in the country over a decade. But the increasing oil prices have impacted the growth, creating the power deficit. The deficit provides market opportunity for power rental solution. Such factors would boost the power rental market in the region during the forecast period.



The major players in the global power rental market are Aggreko (UK), Caterpillar (US), United Rental (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Cummins (US), Ashtead Group (UK), SEL (US), APR Energy (US), Kohler (US), Rental Solutions & Services (UAE), HERC (US), Generac Power Systems (US), Wacker Neuson (Germany), and Wartsila Corporation (Finalnc). Aggreko, United Rental, Caterpillar are the prominent player of the power rental market. The players are adopting inorganic growth strategies for the expansion of their presence in various regions

Market Developments



United Rentals, Inc. acquired NES Rentals Holdings II, Inc. The acquisition is expected to increase the company's presence in the East Coast, Gulf states, and the Midwest of the US.

Aggreko received a contract to provide around 60 generators supplying more than 10 MVA (mega volt ampere) of energy, distributed through more than 240 panel and 26 km of cable for Glasgow 2018 European Championship

2018 European Championship Caterpillar Inc. and Ritchie Bros . formed a partnership under which Ritchie Bros . will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for onsite and online auctions for used Caterpillar equipment. The partnership is expected to strengthen Ritchie Bros . relationship with independent Caterpillar dealers around the world by providing them enhanced and continued access to a global auction marketplace to sell their used equipment.

