Global Power Sports (ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & PWC) Market Insights, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Sports Market (ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & PWC) Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power sports market is estimated to reach US$13.32 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023.



The factors such as increasing new powerboat sales, improving consumer confidence index, rising young population, accelerating economic growth and escalating urban population are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the seasonality of power sports vehicles sales, weather fluctuations environmental issues and high maintenance cost. A few notable trends include increased power sports product offerings, technological advancement, economical impact of snowmobiling, artificial intelligence (AI) applications in power sports vehicles and emergence of next-generation engines.



The power sports market comprises four main segments namely snowmobiles, powerboats (PWC and others), motorcycles and off-road vehicles, which further includes all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) & side-by-side vehicles (SSVs). High preference of side-by-side vehicles in developing economies helped off-road vehicles to remain at top position amongst all the segments in 2018.



The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to favourable weather conditions and increasing consumers spending on recreational and sports activities. The U.S. and Canada are the two largest market for power sports and are already well-penetrated at developed market levels.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Off-Road Vehicles

1.3 Snowmobiles

1.4 Powerboats

1.5 Motorcycles



2. Global Power Sports Market Analysis

2.1 Global Power Sports Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Power Sports Market Volume by Segment

2.3 Global Power Sports Market Volume Forecast by Segment

2.4 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume

2.4.1 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume

2.4.2 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume Forecast

2.4.3 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume by Segment

2.4.4 Global Side-by-Side Vehicles Market Volume

2.4.5 Global Side-by-Side Vehicles Market Volume Forecast

2.4.6 Global ATV Market Volume

2.4.7 Global ATV Market Volume Forecast

2.4.8 Global ATV Market Volume by Region

2.5 Global Snowmobile Market Volume

2.5.1 Global Snowmobiles Market Volume

2.5.2 Global Snowmobiles Market Volume Forecast

2.5.3 Global Snowmobiles Market Volume by Segments

2.5.4 Global Snowmobiles Market Volume by Region

2.6 Global Personal Watercraft Market Volume

2.6.1 Global Personal Watercraft Market Volume

2.6.2 Global Personal Watercraft Market Volume Forecast

2.6.3 Global Personal Watercraft Market Volume by Region



3. Regional Power Sports Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing New Power Boat Sales

4.1.2 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

4.1.3 Rising Young Population

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.5 Escalating Urban Population

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Increased Power Sports Product Offerings

4.2.2 Technological Advancement

4.2.3 Economical Impact of Snowmobiling

4.2.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications in Power Sports Vehicles

4.2.5 Emergence of Next Generation Engines

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Seasonality of Power Sports Vehicles Sales

4.3.2 Weather Fluctuations

4.3.3 Environmental Issues

4.3.4 High Maintenance Cost



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Power Sports Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Side-by-Side Vehicles Market Share Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - ATV Market Share Comparison

5.1.5 Key Players - Snowmobiles Market Share Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Power Sports Market

5.2.1 Key Players - Personal Watercraft Market Share Comparison



6. Company Profiles



Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Polaris Industries Inc.

Textron Inc.

Yamaha Corporation (Yamaha Motors)

