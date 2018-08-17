Global Power Sports Market 2018-2022: Key Players are Polaris Industries, Kawasaki, Textron, Honda Motor & Kawasaki Heavy Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Power Sports Market (ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & PWC): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report Global Power Sports Market (ATV, SSV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles & PWC): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022) offers an in-depth analysis of the market.





Power sports vehicles generally have high powered engines and these vehicles are majorly used for recreational and utility purposes. Power sports market is broadly segregated into four major types, having their sub categories as well. Power sports vehicles are classified into off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, personal water crafts and motorcycles. The market is concentrated in developed regions like North America and Europe.







Power sports market consists of vehicles which are largely used for leisure and lavish lifestyle. Since, North America has largest number of high net worth individuals, it therefore accounts for the largest market for power sports. However, the use of power sports vehicles at present is not limited to recreational activities, but it is also being put to use in various construction and military based activities.







The power sports market is driven by strong economic growth, rising high net worth population, growing power boat market, improving consumer confidence index, rising young population and rapid urbanization. The key trends of the market, at present, include technological advancements, installation of artificial intelligence and introduction of next generation engines. However, growth of the market remains hindered by weather fluctuations, high maintenance cost and environmental issues.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview







1.1 Off-Road Vehicles



1.2 Snowmobiles



1.3 Personal Watercrafts (PWC)



1.4 Motorcycles







2. Global Power Sports Market Analysis







2.1 Global Power Sports Market by Segment



2.2 Global Power Sports Market Forecast by Segment



2.3 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market



2.3.1 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market by Volume



2.3.2 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume Forecast



2.3.3 Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Volume by Segment



2.3.4 Global Side-by-Side Market by Volume



2.3.5 Global Side-by-Side Market Volume Forecast



2.3.6 Global ATV Market by Volume



2.3.7 Global ATV Market Volume Forecast



2.3.8 Global ATV Market Volume by Region



2.4 Global Snowmobile Market



2.4.1 Global Snowmobile Market by Volume



2.4.2 Global Snowmobile Market Volume Forecast



2.4.3 Global Snowmobile Market Volume by Region



2.4.4 Global Snowmobile Market Volume by Type



2.5 Global Personal Watercraft Market



2.5.1 Global Personal Watercraft Market by Volume



2.5.2 Global Personal Watercraft Market Volume Forecast



2.5.3 Global Personal Watercraft Demand by Region







3. Regional Market Analysis







3.1 North America



3.1.1 North America's Snowmobile Market by Volume



3.1.2 North America's Snowmobile Market Volume Forecast



3.1.3 The US Snowmobile Market by Volume



3.1.4 The US Snowmobile Market Forecast by Volume



3.1.5 The US Snowmobile Registration by State



3.1.6 The US ATV Market by Volume



3.1.7 The US ATV Market Volume Forecast



3.1.8 The US Powerboat Market by Volume



3.1.9 The US Powerboat Market Volume Forecast



3.1.10 The US Powerboat Market Volume by Type



3.1.11 The US Powerboat Market Volume by Engine Type



3.1.12 The US Personal Watercraft Market by Volume



3.1.13 The US Personal Watercraft Market Forecast by Volume



3.1.14 The US Motorcycle Market by Volume



3.1.15 The US Motorcycle Market Forecast by Volume



3.1.16 The US Motorcycle Market Volume by Segment



3.1.17 The US New 601cc+ Motorcycle Registration Motorcycles



3.1.18 Canada's ATV Market by Volume



3.1.19 Canada's ATV Market Volume Forecast



3.1.20 Canada's Snowmobile Market by Volume



3.1.21 Canada's Snowmobile Market Volume Forecast



3.1.22 Canada's Snowmobile Registration by Province



3.2 Europe



3.2.1 European New 601+cc Motorcycle Registration



3.2.2 European New 601+cc Motorcycle Registration Forecast



3.2.3 Germany's New Motorcycle Registration



3.2.4 Germany's New Motorcycle Registration Forecast



3.2.5 UK's New Motorcycle Registration by Category







4. Market Dynamics







4.1 Growth Drivers



4.1.1 Growing High Net Worth Population and Wealth



4.1.2 Increased Power Boat Sales



4.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index



4.1.4 Rise in Young Population



4.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth



4.1.6 Escalating Urban Population



4.2 Key Trends & Opportunities



4.2.1 Increased Product Offerings



4.2.2 Economic Impact of Snowmobiling



4.2.3 Technological Advancement



4.2.4 Installation of Artificial Intelligence



4.2.5 Introduction to Next Generation Engines



4.3 Challenges



4.3.1 Weather Fluctuations



4.3.2 High Maintenance Cost



4.3.3 Environmental Issues







5. Competitive Landscape







5.1 Global Power Sports Market



5.1.1 Revenue Comparison



5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison



5.1.3 Global Side by Side Market Share by Company



5.1.4 Global ATV Market Share by Company



5.1.5 Global Snowmobile Market Share by Company



5.1.6 Global Personal Watercrafts (PWC) Market Share by Company







6. Company Profiles





Polaris Industries Inc.

Kawasaki , Textron Inc.

, Textron Inc. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kbrm2s/global_power?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

