Global Power Supply Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 by Frame Type, Output, Mount Type, Geography, & Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Supply Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power supply market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% to reach US$33.600 billion by 2024, from US$24.915 billion in 2018.

The power supply market is expected to grow on account of rising usage of electronics at home and in industries. The market will also grow due to the emerging telecom sector all around the world, as it requires continuous and uninterrupted power supply solutions. In addition, the increasing demand for energy efficient solutions will lead to increasing investment in the power supply market.

However, the availability of substitutes in the form of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and renewable forms of energy will be a restraining factor for the growth of this market. The North American region will have a significant share in the market due to early adoption and development of technology. The Asia Pacific region will show ample growth opportunities on account of emerging markets like China and India. Also, the presence of many of the key market players in the region will facilitate the growth of the market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Tolomatic, Inc., Thomson Industries, Inc., and HepcoMotion among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Power Supply Market by Frame Type

5.1. Open Frame

5.2. Enclosed Frame

6. Power Supply Market by Output

6.1. Single Output

6.2. Multiple Output

7. Power Supply Market by Mount Type

7.1. Din Rail Mount

7.2. Wall Mount

7.3. Pcb Mount

7.4. Panel Mount

8. Power Supply Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Delta Electronics, Inc.

10.2. Tdk Corporation

10.3. Acbel Polytech Inc.

10.4. Mean Well Enterprises Co.

10.5. Sciencetech, Inc.

10.6. Siemens Ag

10.7. ABB

10.8. Xp Power

10.9. Murata Manufacturing Co.

10.10. Artesyn

