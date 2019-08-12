Global Power Tools Industry

NEW YORK , Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Tools market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Electric, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$19.2 Billion by the year 2025, Electric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799411/?utm_source=PRN While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$363 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Electric will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aimco Global (USA); Apex Tool Group (USA); Atlas Copco AB (Sweden); C. & E. FEIN GmbH (Germany); CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd (China); CS Unitec, Inc. (USA); DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH u. CO. (Germany); Emerson Electric Co. (USA); Ferm BV (The Netherlands); Friedrich Duss Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Hilti North America (USA); Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. (Japan); Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA); Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland); Interskol (Russia); Kyocera Corporation (Japan); Makita Corporation (Japan); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Positec Group (Hong Kong); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Snap-on, Inc. (USA); Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA); Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong); TTS Tooltechnic Systems AG & Co. KG (Germany); Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. (Japan)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799411/?utm_source=PRN

POWER TOOLS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Electric (Mode) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

Pneumatic (Mode) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025

Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Market Share Shift by Company:

2019 & 2025

Demolition (Tool Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Tools Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Tools Market Share Shift Across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: DIY (Application) Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: DIY (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: DIY (Application) Market by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Electric (Mode) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Electric (Mode) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Electric (Mode) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Pneumatic (Mode) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Pneumatic (Mode) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Pneumatic (Mode) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Modes (Mode) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Modes (Mode) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Modes (Mode) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Demolition (Tool Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Demolition (Tool Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Demolition (Tool Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Tool Types (Tool Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Other Tool Types (Tool Type) Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Other Tool Types (Tool Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Power Tools Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Electric (Mode) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players

in the US for 2019 & 2025

Pneumatic (Mode) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %)

of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Demolition (Tool Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in the US for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Power Tools Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Power Tools Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Power Tools Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Power Tools Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Power Tools Market in the United States by Mode: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Power Tools Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Power Tools Market in the United States by Tool Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Power Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Power Tools Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Power Tools Historic Market Review by Mode

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Power Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Power Tools Historic Market Review by Tool

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Power Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tool Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Power Tools Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Power Tools Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Power Tools: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode for the period

2018-2025

Table 53: Power Tools Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Mode for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Mode:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Power Tools: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 56: Power Tools Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Tool

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Power Tools in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Power Tools Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Power Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Mode for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Power Tools Market by Mode: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Power Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Tool Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Power Tools Market by Tool Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Power Tools Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Electric (Mode) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019

& 2025

Pneumatic (Mode) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Drilling & Fastening (Tool Type) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Sawing and Cutting (Tool Type) Market in Europe: Competitor

Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Demolition (Tool Type) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Power Tools Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Power Tools Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Power Tools Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Power Tools Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Power Tools Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mode: 2018-2025

Table 74: Power Tools Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Mode:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Power Tools Market in Europe in US$ Million by Tool

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Tool

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Power Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Power Tools Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Power Tools Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Power Tools Market in France by Mode: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Mode:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Power Tools Market in France by Tool Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Tool

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Power Tools Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: German Power Tools Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Power Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: German Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Mode:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Power Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: German Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Tool

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Demand for Power Tools in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Power Tools Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Italian Power Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Mode for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Power Tools Market by Mode: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Power Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Tool Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Power Tools Market by Tool Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Power Tools Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Power Tools Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Power Tools: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode for the period

2018-2025

Table 110: Power Tools Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Power Tools: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 113: Power Tools Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Power Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Power Tools Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Spanish Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Power Tools Historic Market Review by Mode

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Power Tools Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Power Tools Historic Market Review by Tool

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Power Tools Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tool Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Power Tools Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Power Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Power Tools Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Power Tools Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Power Tools Market in Russia by Mode: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Mode:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Power Tools Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Power Tools Market in Russia by Tool Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Tool

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Power Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 134: Power Tools Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode: 2018-2025

Table 137: Power Tools Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Mode: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Power Tools Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Tool Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Power Tools Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Power Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Power Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Power Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by Tool Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Power Tools Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Power Tools Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Power Tools Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Power Tools Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Power Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Power Tools Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Indian Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Power Tools Historic Market Review by Mode in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Power Tools Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Power Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Power Tools Historic Market Review by Tool

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Power Tools Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Tool Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Power Tools Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Power Tools Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 177: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Power Tools Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Power Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Power Tools Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Tools: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode for the

period 2018-2025

Table 185: Power Tools Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share

Analysis by Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Tools: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type for

the period 2018-2025

Table 188: Power Tools Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market Share

Analysis by Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Power Tools Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 191: Power Tools Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Power Tools Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Power Tools in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Power Tools Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Latin American Power Tools Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Mode for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Power Tools Market by Mode:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Power Tools Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Power Tools Market by Tool Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Power Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: Power Tools Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Power Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode: 2018-2025

Table 206: Power Tools Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Mode: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Power Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Power Tools Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Tool Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Power Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Power Tools Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Power Tools Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Power Tools Market in Brazil by Mode: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Mode:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Power Tools Market in Brazil by Tool Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Power Tools Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Power Tools Market Share Analysis by Tool

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Power Tools Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Power Tools Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Power Tools Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Power Tools Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Mode: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Mode:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Power Tools Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Tool Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Power Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Tool Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Power Tools Market Share Breakdown by Tool

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Power Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Power Tools Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Power Tools Market in Rest of Latin America by Mode:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Tool Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Power Tools Market in Rest of Latin America by Tool

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Power Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Tool Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Power Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Power Tools Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Power Tools Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Power Tools Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Power Tools Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Power Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Power Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Power Tools Historic Market by Mode

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Power Tools Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Power Too

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799411/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

