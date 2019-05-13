Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Industry Analysis & Forecast: 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic Market: Analysis By Type, By Service, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the research report, global market by value is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 8.83% during 2019-2024, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of power sector.

Global Power transformer remote monitoring and diagnostic market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the power supply demand, government regulations and initiatives targeting the monitoring and control of the transmission networks. Power generation capacity is rising globally to meet the increasing demand of growing population and emerging industrialization in various parts of the world. This rapid growth in power sector has led to large number of installations of power plants which is propelling the market.



Leading transformer manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting solution services which are more relying on the latest technology. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the installation of power plants under power projects.



Scope of the Report



Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type - Hardware Solution, Software Solution

By Services - Oil and Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Siemens AG, Qualitrol Corp, Camlin Power Inc, BPL Global LLC, ABB, Wilson Transformer Company, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, Honeywell International, Advanced Power Technologies, Eaton Corporation

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Market Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Market share of Leading Power Transformer Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Companies



7. Global Power Transformer - Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market



8. Americas Power Transformer - Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Power Transformer - Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Power Transformer - Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market: An Analysis



11. Rest of World Power Transformer -Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Siemens AG

12.2 Qualitrol Corp.

12.3 Camlin Power Inc.

12.4 BPL Global LLC

12.5 ABB

12.6 Wilson Transformer Company

12.7 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

12.8 Honeywell International

12.9 Advanced Power Technologies

12.10 Eaton Corporation PLC



