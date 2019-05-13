Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Industry Analysis & Forecast: 2014-2018 & 2019-2024
The Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
According to the research report, global market by value is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 8.83% during 2019-2024, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of power sector.
Global Power transformer remote monitoring and diagnostic market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the power supply demand, government regulations and initiatives targeting the monitoring and control of the transmission networks. Power generation capacity is rising globally to meet the increasing demand of growing population and emerging industrialization in various parts of the world. This rapid growth in power sector has led to large number of installations of power plants which is propelling the market.
Leading transformer manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting solution services which are more relying on the latest technology. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the installation of power plants under power projects.
Scope of the Report
Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Type - Hardware Solution, Software Solution
- By Services - Oil and Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis - Siemens AG, Qualitrol Corp, Camlin Power Inc, BPL Global LLC, ABB, Wilson Transformer Company, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, Honeywell International, Advanced Power Technologies, Eaton Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Product Overview
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Trends
5.3 Market Challenges
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis
6.2 SWOT Analysis
6.3 Market share of Leading Power Transformer Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Companies
7. Global Power Transformer - Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market
8. Americas Power Transformer - Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market: An Analysis
9. Europe Power Transformer - Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market: An Analysis
10. Asia Pacific Power Transformer - Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market: An Analysis
11. Rest of World Power Transformer -Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Siemens AG
12.2 Qualitrol Corp.
12.3 Camlin Power Inc.
12.4 BPL Global LLC
12.5 ABB
12.6 Wilson Transformer Company
12.7 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
12.8 Honeywell International
12.9 Advanced Power Technologies
12.10 Eaton Corporation PLC
