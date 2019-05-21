Global Power Transformers Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Power Transformers in US$ by the following Product Categories based on capacity rating: 100 MVA - 500 MVA, 501 MVA - 800 MVA, and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ABB Limited

- ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S

- Bemag Transformer Inc.

- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

- Bowers Electricals Ltd.

- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited







POWER TRANSFORMERS MCP-8

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Power Transformers: The Power to Manage Power with Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Power T&D Equipment Industry

Table 1: Worldwide Sales of Power T&D Equipment (in US$ Million) for Years 2014, 2019E, and 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Percentage Breakdown of Power T&D Equipment Sales (Value) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (2019E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Power T&D Equipment Market by Product Segment (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transformers, Switchgear and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surge in Energy Consumption and Resulting Expansion in Power Production and T&D Investments

Table 4: Global Net Electricity Generation (in Trillion KiloWattHours (KWh)): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1995-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (M Toe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (Billion Toe) by End-use Sector (2005, 2015, 2025, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Transformations in Power Transmission Technology over the Years

Steady Growth Projected for Power Transformers

Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets Amid Rising Power Infrastructure Spending

Table 7: World Power Transformers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2017-2025: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Power Transformers Market (2019E & 2025P): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the Period 2010-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Power Transformer Fleet Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Regions





3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Rising Utility Investments in Power Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 10: Global Investments in Smart Grids by Region (2016, 2018E and 2022P): Breakdown of Investments (US$ Billion) for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Investments in Smart Grids by Category (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Investments for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Automation, Networks Operations Software, Transmission Modernization, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Modern Technology and Renewables

Wind Power Makes Robust Progress within the Renewables Sector

Table 12: Cumulative Wind Capacity Installations (GW) and Cumulative Wind Energy Investments (US$ Billion): 2015, 2030, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Renewable Power's Share (%) in Global Power Capacity and Global Power Generation: 2007-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Solar Power Emerges as Reliable Renewable Energy Source

Table 14: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity in GW for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Microgrids Ease Network Burden

Utilities Bet on Big Data

Renewable Energy: A Statistical Perspective

Table 16: Global Investments in Renewable Energy (2007-2017): Breakdown of New Investments (US$ Billion) for China, India & Brazil; Other Developing; and Developed Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Investments in Renewable Energy by Sector (2017): Breakdown of New Investments (US$ Billion) for Biofuels, Biomass & Waste-to-Energy, Geothermal, Marine, Small Hydro, Solar, and Wind (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

Table 19: Global Smart Transformers Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Growing Prominence of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Table 20: Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-use (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Million for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Global Connected Home Devices by Type (2015, 2017E & 2020P): Breakdown of Shipments (in Million Units) for Smart Home Energy, Smart Home Security, Smart Appliances, and Other Systems (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technology Improvements and Product Innovations Spearhead Market Expansion

SGB-SMIT's Smart Transformers

ABB Ability™ Power Transformer

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

Siemens' Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Wireless Power Transmission

Innovative Alternative Fluids

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers (LPTs)

Dryformers by ABB

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer

Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Table 25: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Urban Dwellers

Table 26: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

Table 28: Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well

Table 30: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Transformers: A Prelude

Electricity Generation and Transmission Ecosystem

Table 31: Categorization of Distribution Transformers based on Their Capacities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Architecture of Transformers

Transformer Failure

Reasons for Transformer Failure

Contaminants

Fault Currents

Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits

Corrosion

Electromagnetic Disturbances

Transformer Efficiency

Power Transformers

Functions of a Power Transformer

Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison

History of Transformers





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Power Transformers: A Consolidated Marketplace

ABB Dominates the High Voltage Power Transmission Market

Table 32: Leading Players in the World High Power Transmission Equipment, Systems and Services Market (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB Ltd., Siemens, TBEA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up in Power Transformers Business

Intense Competition Necessitates M&A

Noteworthy M&A Deals Involving Transformers Manufacturers (2005-2018)

Volatile Raw Material Prices Remain A Cause for Concern

Table 33: Power Transformers Cost Breakdown (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Raw Material Prices Alter Transformer Designs

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)

Bemag Transformer, Inc. (Canada)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Bowers Electricals Ltd. (UK)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (India)

Changzhou XD Transformer Co., Ltd. (China)

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)

EFACEC Group (Portugal)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)

Hyosung Heavy Industries (South Korea)

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Imefy Group (Spain)

JSHP Transformer (China)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

KONCAR Group (Croatia)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Olsun Electrics Corporation (USA)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)

SGB-SMIT Power Matla (South Africa)

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)

TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)

Wilson Power Solutions (UK)

Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)

Winder Power Ltd. (UK)

5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

ABB Launches ABB Ability™ Digitally Integrated Power Transformer

SGB-SMIT and Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen Introduce Intelligent Transformers

Orion Transformers and Electrics Unveils Uganda's Largest Power Transformer

ABB Launches 66 kV WindSTAR Transformer

LSIS Introduces New Power Transformer

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Powerstar Inks Distribution Partnership with Thorne & Derrick International

GE T&D India Bags Substation Supply Contract from PGCIL

ABB Acquires GE Industrial Solutions

L&T to Divest its Electric and Automation Business to Schneider Electric

Hyosung Group Adopts Holding Company System

Hitachi to Acquire ABB's Power Grids Business

IMEFY Bags Omani Regulatory Approval for Cast Resin Transformers

Mitsubishi Electric Bags New Contract from Myanmar EPGE

Allied Electronics Divests Stake in Powertech to SGB-SMIT-Led B-BBEE Consortium

SGB-SMIT and Power Matla Establish SGB-SMIT POWER MATLA

SGB-SMIT to Acquire BCV Technologies

SGB-SMIT Launches SGB Transformer India Pvt. Ltd.

ABB Bags Multi-Million Order for WindSTAR Transformers from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

ABB Invests in New Transformer Components Factory in Ludvika, Sweden

Hyundai Power Transformers USA Announces CAPEX Program for Montgomery, Alabama Facility

CG Power Systems Indonesia Bags Power Transformer Supply Order from PT PLN Indonesia

Toshiba Corporation Launches Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions as Independent Entity

Hyosung Merges Existing Products with ICT

Clean Line Energy Appoints Mitsubishi as Preferred Supplier

WEG S.A Takes Over CG Power

ABB Sets Up $10m Power Transformer Plant

Croatia's Koncar D&ST to Take Over Major Control in Polish Company

BC Partners to Divest SGB-SMI Group

Siemens Inks Manufacturing Agreement with Eii

CKP Group to Take Over Diamond Power Infrastructure

CG Achieves Order from PT PLN





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MVA - 500 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for 100 MVA - 500 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for 100 MVA - 500 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MVA - 800 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for 501 MVA - 800 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for 501 MVA - 800 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

MVA - 1200 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Need to Replace and Upgrade Aging T&D Infrastructure Drive Market Growth

Table 46: Transmission & Distribution Spending ($ Billion) in the United States: 1990-2009 & 2010-2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Inadequate and Aging T&D Infrastructure

Failure of Vital Systems during Storms Resulting in Power Outages

Need for Reliable Power Supply

Regulatory Landscape

Demand for Outsourced Providers

Focus on Renewable Energy Generation

Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production

Transition from Coal to Natural Gas Generation

Expanding Smart Grid Infrastructure Boosts Demand for Smart Transformers

Smart Transformers to Enhance Flexibility and Cleanliness of Electrical Grids

Replacement Demand to Drive Spending on Larger Power Transformers (LPTs)

Table 47: US Transmission & Distribution Spending for the Period 2011-2035: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Spending for New Equipment and Replacements (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bourgeoning Electricity Demand Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Adoption

Table 48: Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapidly Evolving Role of Renewable Energy in Power Sector Supports Growth

Table 49: US Net Electricity Generation by Energy Source (2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2040): Breakdown of Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt-hours) from Coal, Natural Gas, Nuclear, Petroleum, and Renewable Energy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial & Electric Utilities: Dominant End-use Sectors for T&D Equipment

Table 50: Electric Power T&D Equipment Market in the US by End-use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand for Residential, Commercial, Electric Utilities Industrial and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Energy Consumption in the United States (2008, 2016 & 2020P): Breakdown of Electricity Consumption (in Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Key End-Use Industries - Residential, Commercial, and Industrial (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Presence of Leading Suppliers in Medium and Large Power Transformers

Electric Utilities to Benefit from Energy-Related Technology Disruptions in Silicon Valley

US T&D Infrastructure: A Macro Perspective

Table 52: Power T&D Equipment Sales in the US (in US$ Million) for Years 2014, 2019E, and 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: US Power T&D Equipment Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Transformers, Switchgears, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The US Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: The US 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1

MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 57: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA -

MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Canadian Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Recent Energy Sector Transformation and Focus on Renewable Energy Sustain Market Growth

Table 60: Japan's Power Generation by Energy Source (2005, 2015, and 2030): Percentage Breakdown for Coal-fired Thermal Power, Gas-fired Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Oil-fired Thermal Power, and Renewable Energy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA -

MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Japanese Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market

Smart Grids to Drive Next Wave of Growth

EU Proposes New Ecodesign Energy Efficiency Standard for Transformers

PowerGrid Program to Redefine Future of Power Transmission

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European Historic Review for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA -

MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 70: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: French Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 72: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: German Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 74: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Italian Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 76: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: The UK Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 78: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Spanish Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 80: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Russian Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Regional Market

Table 84: Percentage (%) Share of Asia-Pacific in the World Power Transformers Sales (2019E & 2025P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China and India Instigate Large-Scale Opportunities

Rural Electrification in Asian Countries Promotes Market Expansion

Railway Electrification & High-Speed Railway Projects Augment Addressable Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA _ 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Government Efforts to Address the Country's Power Requirements Drive Strong Market Growth

Table 91: Electricity Consumption in China: 2006-2016 (in TWh) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Northwest and Southeast China to Bolster the Demand for Electric T&D Equipment

Industry Moves towards High-Voltage Transformers

Issues Persist in the Chinese Transformer Industry

Chinese Transformers Industry: Highly Competitive at the Lower End

Table 92: Leading Transformer Companies in China (2018E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB, Baoding, TBEA, XD Electric and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Vendors Eye Overseas Markets

Transformers - Regulatory Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Chinese Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

India - A Market Laden with Opportunities

Government's Power-for-All Initiatives to Drive Demand

CEA's National Electricity Plan (NEP) Indicates Robust Requirement

The Indian Electrical Equipment Industry: A Macro Perspective

Competitive Landscape

Indian Transformers Market: A Peek into Market Tiers

Table 95: Leading Players in the Indian Transformers Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacities for ABB, Baoding Tianwei, BHEL, Crompton Greaves (CG), GE Power India, Siemens,TBEA, Transformers & Rectifiers India, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India Growing Into a Major Global Export Hub for Transformers

Opportunities Galore for Indian Transformer Manufacturers

Overseas Players Keenly Eye Indian Shores, Market Headed for Consolidation

Vendors Seek Higher Government Involvement in R&D and Testing & Evaluation

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Indian Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Review of Select Regional Markets

Afghanistan

Australia & New Zealand

Bangladesh

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Power Transformers Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 100: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Latin American Historic Review for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Latin American Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Increased Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure Augurs Well

Growing Concerns over Grid Network Congestion

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Brazilian Historic Review for Power Transformers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.2 Rest of Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Mexico: A Niche Regional Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Power Transformers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth

Upgrade of Electric Power and Distribution Infrastructure Drive Demand in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Ambitious Solar Energy Plans to Boost Smart Grids

Energy Challenges Open Avenues for Huge Investment Opportunities in Africa

Urgent Need to Provide Proper Access to Electricity: Primary Demand Driver

Growing Investments in Large-Scale Power Infrastructure Projects Bodes Well

B.Market Analytics

Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Power Transformers by Capacity Rating - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 100 MVA - 500 MVA; 501 MVA - 800 MVA; and 801 MVA - 1200 MVA Transformer Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 91) The United States (12) Japan (6) Europe (22) - France (1) - Germany (2) - Italy (4) - The United Kingdom (1) - Russia (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) Middle East & Africa (7) Latin America (2)

