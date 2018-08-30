Global Powertrain Market to 2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report looks at technical trends and developments in each of these areas, and projects how those they might develop through to 2025 and 2030.

Technical trends and developments in the five major powertrain areas. Analysis, discussion of recent events and developments and assessment of their likely impact.

Attention has recently been focused on self-driving vehicles and full electrification as major disruptors for the auto sector in the next decade.



But for the next several years the industry is likely to be dominated by radical changes occurring WITHIN the internal combustion (IC)-engined automotive model, as new engine management and optimization technologies and partial electrification address changes demanded by regulators and markets, such as achieving carbon emission reductions and fuel economy gains despite the sidelining of diesels.

Powertrain to 2030: Trends and Risks examines the impact of these developments on the five major elements of the future powertrain

IC engines

Transmissions

Control Systems

Batteries

Electric Motors

The report takes a unique approach to assessing the central track of the industry's technological roadmap - and then discusses the threats and challenges to that projection as way of analyzing the risks and opportunities that will dominate the next decade.







In other words it establishes the consensus view, and then challenges it by identifying key uncertainties and potential disruptors.







Each chapter summarizes current developments for each of the technology areas, and then pulls them together into plausible, alternate scenarios to the central outlook to help planners bookend the best and worst cases.







The report builds on a series of in-depth studies of different powertrain technologies, as well as surveys of experts.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1. Introduction



1.1 Overview of Market Drivers



1.2 Scenarios and Developments - The Consensus View



1.3 The Shape of Technical Disruptors and Innovations



1.4 Key Questions, Uncertainties, and Trends

Chapter 2. Regulatory requirements worldwide drive development



2.1 Criteria and GHG emissions



2.2 Fuel economy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Regulations



2.3 Test Cycles - The Day of Reckoning



2.4 Fuel availability and affordability



2.5 Forcing the Issue - Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandates



2.5.1 California ZEV program



2.5.2 China NEV program

Chapter 3. Summary

Chapter 4. Current State of the Market for xEVs

Chapter 5. Internal Combustion Engine Developments for Light Duty Vehicles



5.1 Gasoline ICE Engines



5.2 GDI Better Fuel Economy, More Soot



5.3 Technology Map - a Quilt, not a Blanket



5.4 Gasoline Potential Disruptors and Innovations



5.5 Diesel Engine Developments for Light Duty Vehicles



5.6 Diesel Technology - Strengths and Weaknesses



5.7 Growth Constrained by High Diesel Fuel Prices and Demand



5.8 Diesel Forecasts and Trends

Chapter 6 Summary - Forecasts and Uncertainties

Chapter 7. Electric battery storage



6.1 Background and Batteries - Development Progresses



6.2 Economics and Price - is $100/kWh valid?



6.3 Battery Progress and Projections



6.4 Battery Suppliers



6.5 Potential Disruptors and Innovations in Energy Batteries



6.6 Prices and Projections



6.7 Charging a Battery

Chapter 8. Summary - Forecasts and Uncertainties for electric battery storage

Chapter 9. Business Models and User Acceptance of Electric Vehicles



9.1 Consumer Attitudes Count



9.2 Consumer Acceptance Models



9.3 Mobility as a Service



9.4 Personal BEVs, Fun tempered by Range



9.5 Synthetic fuels

Chapter 10. Summary - Forecasts and Uncertainties

Chapter 11. Trends and Projections - A Scenario Approach



11.1 Common Assumptions



11.2 Low Tech Scenario - Less technology and electrification than the Consensus View



11.3 High Tech Scenario - Accelerated development of high tech combustion and electrified technologies

Appendix A: Powertrain systems overview



A.1 Electrification of the powertrain



A.2 Technology and architectures

Appendix B: Transmissions for light duty vehicles



B.1 Types of transmissions - terms of reference

Appendix C: Summary - forecasts and uncertainties

Appendix D: Electric drive system developments for light duty vehicles



D.1 Electric motors



D.2 Power electronics



D.3 Integrated units



D.4 48V hybrid developments

Appendix E: Summary - forecasts and uncertainties for electric traction drive systems





