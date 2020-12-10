Global Prebiotic Association Adds Five New Members and Launches Professional Membership for Individuals

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), the worldwide resource for prebiotic education, insights and awareness building, is delighted to announce the addition of five new members. ADM and Aquamin join GPA at the Member level and Anderson Advanced Ingredients, Next Trillion Sciences and Traverse Science, Inc. join GPA as Associate Members. Based on the rising interest of academics, researchers and individuals, GPA has also launched a Professional membership option.

"The prebiotic market continues to expand and interest in the category and in GPA is sky rocketing," said GPA Executive Director Len Monheit. "We are thrilled to welcome these new members who represent diverse parts of the industry and help expand GPA's reach."

New Member Level Companies

ADM is a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Aquamin is a unique marine multi-mineral complex derived from the Lithothamnion seaweed species. Learn more at Aquamin.com.

New Associate Level Companies

Anderson Advanced Ingredients is an Irvine, California based innovator and provider of best-in-class functional food and nutraceutical ingredients.

Next Trillion Sciences is a specialized clinical research organization that focuses on antifungal, antibacterial, and dermatology agents.

Traverse Science is a virtual Contract Research Organization specializing in food and nutrition research.

GPA has also introduced a Professional Membership level open to researchers and academics, a level also available to individuals whose companies are perhaps too broad in their product sets to justify a full corporate membership, yet who want to engage and participate in the Association. Students may also join at this level.

"Connecting with the scientific community is a huge priority. We saw a growing need for a membership level for individuals who want to engage with the prebiotic community," stated Monheit.

A prebiotic is a nutritional product or ingredient selected to be utilized in the microbiome producing health benefits. Prebiotics play an important role in the human microbiome: their role is to support & feed, increase & produce and balance & optimize.

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org.

