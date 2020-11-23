Global Prebiotic Association Announces Call for Applications for the 2021 GPA Young Researcher Award

SPRING, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) issued a call for applications for the 2021 GPA Young Researcher Award honoring a young scientific researcher as the first author of a research paper that has driven a remarkable advancement in the understanding of the science or impact of prebiotics. GPA defines a prebiotic as "A nutritional product and/or ingredient selectively utilized in the microbiome producing health benefits." The winner will receive $2,500 USD and a one year GPA Professional Membership.

"This award recognizes the importance of new and emerging researchers who may not otherwise garner enough attention," said GPA's Executive Director Len Monheit

"This award recognizes the importance of new and emerging researchers who may not otherwise garner enough attention," said GPA's Executive Director Len Monheit. "We are at an exciting time in prebiotics research and want to elevate the incredible work taking place across the globe and promote excellent science by giving the winner acclaim and access to GPA's membership."

Topics can cover any aspect of prebiotic research including gut and other microbiomes and must be original research published in a peer-reviewed journal. This award program is open to postdoctoral fellows or PhD students and the first author must be younger than 36 years at the application deadline of January 31, 2021. Applications will be judged by a panel of expert scientists from the prebiotic field, including GPA members and other researchers from around the world. The winner will be announced in March 2021. Interested parties can learn more on the GPA website at PrebioticAssociation.org.

About the Global Prebiotic Association

The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org .

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, Global Prebiotic Association

832-843-7287 | [email protected]

SOURCE Global Prebiotic Association