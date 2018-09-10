Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market 2018-2023: BENEO, Cargill, DuPont, and FrieslandCampina have Acquired a Leading Market Position

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Prebiotic Ingredients Market by Type (Oligosaccharides, Inulin, and Polydextrose), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Animal Feed), Source (Roots, Grains, and Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prebiotic ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.07 Billion in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%, to reach USD 7.37 Billion by 2023.





Factors such as an increase in the adoption of healthy diets, a wide range of application in the food & beverage industry, and multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients are driving their market.







On the basis of application, food & beverages accounted for the largest share, followed by the dietary supplements industry, in 2016. The growth in the bakery, confectionery, and convenience food sectors is fueling the demand for margarine, as it is a cost-effective substitute for butter.







The prebiotic ingredients market, on the basis of type, is segmented into oligosaccharides, inulin, and polydextrose. The inulin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, as it can also be used as a fat replacer, sugar replacer, and texture modifier, as well as for the development of functional foods.







On the basis of source, prebiotics sourced from roots accounted for a larger market share in 2016, followed by grain-sourced prebiotics. The amount of prebiotic ingredients that can be extracted from roots is the highest among all other sources; the fibrous content of the roots are high. Hence, many companies provide prebiotics sourced from roots, thereby making it the largest segment, by source, globally.







Europe accounted for the largest share of the prebiotic ingredients market in 2016. This growth is mainly due to the ban on antibiotic growth promoters, imposed by the European Union, back in 2006. Since then, prebiotics have been majorly used by feed manufacturers in additives for animal growth and nutrition.







The major restraining factor for the prebiotic ingredients market is low awareness regarding the difference between probiotic and prebiotic ingredients, and high manufacturing and R&D costs.







Companies such as BENEO (Germany), Cargill (US), DuPont (US), and FrieslandCampina (Netherlands) have acquired a leading market position through the provision of an expansion and broad product portfolio, along with a focus on diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovations and are geographically diversified.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction



1.1 Objectives of the Study



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Study Scope



1.4 Year Considered for the Study



1.5 Currency



1.6 Unit Considered



1.7 Stakeholders







2 Research Methodology



2.1 Research Data



2.2 Market Share Estimation



2.2.1 Secondary Data



2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources



2.2.2 Primary Data



2.2.2.1 Key Industry Insights



2.2.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries



2.3 Market Size Estimation



2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation



2.5 Research Assumptions & Limitations



2.5.1 Assumption



2.5.2 Limitation







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Market Opportunities for Prebiotic Ingredient Manufacturers



4.2 Asia Pacific: Fastest-Growing Prebiotic Ingredients Market



4.3 Prebiotic Ingredients Market Growth, By Country







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 The Rising Trend for A Healthy Diet



5.2.1.2 Prebiotic Ingredients Act as Multifunctional Ingredients



5.2.1.3 A Wide Range of Applications in the Food & Beverage Industry



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing and R&D Cost



5.2.2.2 Stringent Trade Regulations



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Rapid Increase in the Number of Research Activities for Various Applications of Prebiotics



5.2.3.2 Growth in the Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients in China, India, and Brazil



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Low Awareness Regarding the Difference Between Probiotic and Prebiotic



5.3 Value Chain Analysis







6 Regulations



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Japan



6.3 Canada



6.4 US



6.5 European Union



6.6 Australia & New Zealand



6.7 South Korea



6.8 India







7 Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Brand



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Oliggo-Fiber



7.3 Osmoaid



7.4 Orafti HPX



7.5 Nutraflora



7.6 Domo Vivinal GOS



7.7 Fibregum



7.8 Frutafit and Frutalose







8 Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Functionality



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Gut Health



8.3 Cardiovascular Health



8.4 Bone Health



8.5 Immunity



8.6 Weight Management







9 Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Bacterial Activity



9.1 Bifidobacteria



9.2 Lactic Acid Bacteria



9.3 Others







10 Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Type



10.1 Introduction



10.2 Oligosaccharides



10.2.1 Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)



10.2.2 Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS)



10.2.3 Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)



10.3 Inulin



10.4 Polydextrose



10.5 Others







11 Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Source



11.1 Introduction



11.2 Roots



11.3 Vegetables



11.4 Grains



11.5 Others







12 Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Application



12.1 Introduction



12.2 Food & Beverages



12.3 Dietary Supplements



12.4 Animal Feed







13 Prebiotics Ingredients Market, By Region



13.1 Introduction



13.2 North America



13.2.1 US



13.2.2 Canada



13.2.3 Mexico



13.3 Europe



13.3.1 UK



13.3.2 Germany



13.3.3 France



13.3.4 Italy



13.3.5 Rest of Europe



13.4 Asia Pacific



13.4.1 China



13.4.2 India



13.4.3 Japan



13.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



13.5 Rest of the World



13.5.1 South America



13.5.2 Africa



13.5.3 Middle East







14 Competitive Landscape



14.1 Overview



14.2 Market Share Analysis



14.2.1 Key Market Strategies



14.3 Expansions



14.4 Joint Ventures & Partnerships



14.5 New Product Launches



14.6 Acquisitions







15 Company Profiles



15.1 Cargill



15.2 Dupont



15.3 Frieslandcampina



15.4 Ingredion



15.5 Beneo



15.6 Samyang Genex



15.7 Nexira



15.8 Beghin Meiji



15.9 Royal Cosun



15.10 Yakult Pharmaceutical



15.11 Fonterra



15.12 Kerry Group





