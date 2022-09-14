Global Precast Concrete Market to Reach $189.25 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precast Concrete Market, By Product Type, Construction Type, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The precast concrete market size is expected to reach USD 189.25 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The increasing construction activities, particularly in the residential sector, are projected to boost the demand for precast concrete products.

The rising population and rapid urbanization are anticipated to drive the growth of the residential construction industry. The increased investments by the government in this sector are also expected to propel market expansion.

For instance, in September 2019, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, had launched a scheme titled Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to provide affordable housing to the urban population. The scheme is expected to generate demand for more than 20 million houses by the end of 2022. These factors are projected to positively impact market expansion.

Precast concrete has many advantages over cast-in-place concrete. It is produced in factories under controlled conditions, which ensures high quality and uniformity. Precast concrete can be made with high early strength concrete, so it can be placed and cured quickly, which reduces construction schedules. Precast concrete is environmentally friendly as it reduces waste on the construction site. It is also easier to handle and transport than cast-in-place concrete. However, increasing concerns regarding effects of carbon emissions on the environment are driving the market for precast concrete.

For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented precast concrete market based on product type, construction type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Floors & Roofs

Walls & Barriers

Columns & Beams

Pipes

Paving Slabs

Others

Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Elemental Construction

Permanent Modular Buildings

Re-locatable Buildings

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Structural Building Components

Water & Waste Handling Products

Transportation Products

Architectural Building Component

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Cemex S.A.B de C.V.

Larsen & Toubro Construction

Balfour Beatty PLC

Oldcastle Infrastructure Inc.

Forterra

Tindall Corporation

Laing O'Rourke

Atco Concrete Products N.V.

Balfour Beatty

