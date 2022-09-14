Global Precast Concrete Market to Reach $189.25 Billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

Sep 14, 2022, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precast Concrete Market, By Product Type, Construction Type, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The precast concrete market size is expected to reach USD 189.25 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The increasing construction activities, particularly in the residential sector, are projected to boost the demand for precast concrete products.

The rising population and rapid urbanization are anticipated to drive the growth of the residential construction industry. The increased investments by the government in this sector are also expected to propel market expansion.

For instance, in September 2019, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, had launched a scheme titled Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to provide affordable housing to the urban population. The scheme is expected to generate demand for more than 20 million houses by the end of 2022. These factors are projected to positively impact market expansion.

Precast concrete has many advantages over cast-in-place concrete. It is produced in factories under controlled conditions, which ensures high quality and uniformity. Precast concrete can be made with high early strength concrete, so it can be placed and cured quickly, which reduces construction schedules. Precast concrete is environmentally friendly as it reduces waste on the construction site. It is also easier to handle and transport than cast-in-place concrete. However, increasing concerns regarding effects of carbon emissions on the environment are driving the market for precast concrete.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Analysis

  • Growing Construction and Infrastructure Industry
  • Rising Urbanization and Industrialization
  • Rise in Disposable Income

Market Restraints Analysis

  • Lack of Awareness

For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented precast concrete market based on product type, construction type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Floors & Roofs
  • Walls & Barriers
  • Columns & Beams
  • Pipes
  • Paving Slabs
  • Others

Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Elemental Construction
  • Permanent Modular Buildings
  • Re-locatable Buildings

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Structural Building Components
  • Water & Waste Handling Products
  • Transportation Products
  • Architectural Building Component
  • Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • BENELUX
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Israel
  • Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Precast Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Precast Concrete Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Precast Concrete Market By Construction Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Precast Concrete Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Precast Concrete Market By End-use Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. Precast Concrete Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • LafargeHolcim Ltd.
  • Cemex S.A.B de C.V.
  • Larsen & Toubro Construction
  • Balfour Beatty PLC
  • Oldcastle Infrastructure Inc.
  • Forterra
  • Tindall Corporation
  • Laing O'Rourke
  • Atco Concrete Products N.V.
  • Balfour Beatty

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3lhy3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Biomass Power Market to Reach $203.61 Billion by 2030...

Global Space Tourism Market Report 2022: Healthy CAGR Expected on ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics