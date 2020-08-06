Global Precision Agriculture Market by Offering, Technology, Application, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post COVID-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Agriculture Market - Analysis by Offering, Technology, Application, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post COVID-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precision Agriculture Market valued at USD 9.56 billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth.



The emergence of precision farming has been widely accepted as this has been found to increase yields, preserve finite resource and minimize the use of pesticides. The sudden eruption of COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on the precision farming market. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany are delayed and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Among the Offering segment in the Precision Agriculture market (Hardware, Software and Services), Hardware segment has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period on account of huge installation of devices including sensors, smartphones, cameras, and UAVs. The penetration of precision farming technology will compel vendors to introduce new hardware devices with better location & data processing capabilities. Increasing adoption of new technologies and advanced devices for precision farming is expected to drive precision farming market for hardware.



Among the Technology segment in the Precision Agriculture market (Guidance System, Remote Sensing and Variable Rate Technology), Guidance System segment gains a considerable share on account of extensive use of GPS and GNSS systems. The exponential use of GIS technologies by federal agencies and research projects for large-scale analysis in agriculture industries will propel the growth of this segment in the global precision farming market. The deployment of GPS in farming architecture to offer comprehensive solutions to farming communities will revolutionize global precision agriculture market.



Based on Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management and Others), Yield Monitoring segment gains a considerable share. Yield monitoring is the most widely used application in precision farming as segment plays a vital role in understanding field variability and helps farmers in maximizing farmers yields.



The Americas region dominated the global market share and will continue its dominance in forecast period as well. The reason for the growth is that farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced farming systems and equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software. Rising popularity for telematics technology in precision farming, declining in agricultural land and the need to increase the productivity of crops, decline in natural resources are the major factors driving the precision farming market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Precision Agriculture market By Value.

The report analyses the Precision Agriculture market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services).

The report analyses the Precision Agriculture market by Technology (Guidance System, Remote Sensing, Variable Rate Technology).

The report assesses the Precision Agriculture market by Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Others).

The Global Precision Agriculture Market has been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe , and Asia Pacific ) and by Country ( USA , Canada , Mexico , Germany , Italy , France , United Kingdom , China , Australia , Japan ).

, and ) and by Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, offering, technology and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include John Deere, AGCO Corporation, Trimble Inc., AgJunction Inc., Raven Industries, Ag Leader Technology, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Topcon Positioning Systems, Descartes Labs and Prospera Technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Innovation as a key strategy to grow.

2.2 Focus on Mergers and Acquisitions to expand the business.



3. Global Precision Agriculture Market Product Outlook



4. Global Precision Agriculture Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation By Offering (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Precision Agriculture Market: By Offering

5.2 Hardware- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Software- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Services- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation By Technology (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Precision Agriculture: By Technology

6.2 Guidance System- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Remote Sensing- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Variable Rate Technology- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Precision Agriculture: By Application

7.2 Yield Monitoring- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Field Mapping- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4 Crop Scouting- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.5 Weather Tracking & Forecasting- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.6 Irrigation Management- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.7 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



8. Global Precision Agriculture Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Precision Agriculture Market: By Region



9. Americas Precision Agriculture Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

9.1 Americas Precision Agriculture Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.2 Americas Precision Agriculture Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Guidance System, Remote Sensing and Variable Rate Technology)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management and Others)

9.6 Americas Precision Agriculture Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Precision Agriculture Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas- By Country

9.9 United States Precision Agriculture Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.10 United States Precision Agriculture Market Leading Companies

9.11 United States Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation By Offering, Technology, Application

9.12 Canada Precision Agriculture Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.13 Canada Precision Agriculture Market Leading Companies

9.14 Canada Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation By Offering, Technology, Application

9.15 Mexico Precision Agriculture Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value

9.16 Mexico Precision Agriculture Market Leading Companies

9.17 Mexico Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation By Offering, Technology, Application



10. Europe Precision Agriculture Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)



11. Asia Pacific Precision Agriculture Market:An Analysis (2020-2025)



12. Global Precision Agriculture Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Drivers

12.2 Global Precision Agriculture Market Restraints

12.3 Global Precision Agriculture Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Precision Agriculture Market - By Offering, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Precision Agriculture Market - By Technology, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Precision Agriculture Market - By Application, By Value (Year-2025)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Precision Agriculture Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2.2 Recent Industry Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 John Deere

15.2 AGCO Corporation

15.3 Trimble Inc.

15.4 Raven Industries

15.5 AgJunction Inc.

15.6 Ag Leader Technology

15.7 AgEagle Aerial Systems

15.8 Topcon Positioning Systems

15.9 Descartes Labs

15.10 Prospera Technologies



