Global Precision Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Overview of Disease Epidemiology, Leading Product sales, Market Estimates and Forecasts, and Competitive Summary of Leading Providers

Dec 30, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Cancer Therapeutics, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst has watched the cancer treatment market evolve over the past two decades and evaluated the impact new technologies are making on the market.
Precision Cancer Therapeutics, 2022 focuses on the expanding area of precision cancer therapies and includes current products available and discusses some of the most exciting developments in progress.
The report includes statistical information for cancers by type on a global level. Specifically, cancers where there are current products available or are in development and/or have significant incidence/mortality rates are profiled. The market segments provide an overview of disease epidemiology, leading product sales, market estimates and forecasts, and competitive summary of leading providers.
The report also includes a list of Phase 3 precision therapies in development. Throughout the report, several market indicators, trends and barriers are discussed.
Despite advances in cancer treatment, cancer continues to affect about 18.1 million people annually, generating a significant loss of life, financial burden and overall strain on the health industry. Worldwide between 35 and 40 million people are living with cancer and nearly 10 million people lose the battle annually.
The most common cancers affecting the world population include lung, breast, colon/rectum, stomach, liver, prostate, cervical, esophageal, and bladder. Cancer deaths occur in about 50% of people who develop cancer in developed countries; this is in contrast to 80% death rate in cancer patients in underdeveloped countries.
Precision treatments are less invasive and less damaging to the body, and they promise improved outcomes in many cases. The demand for more effective and tolerable cancer treatments has led to the development of novel therapeutic agents that specifically target malignant cells.
Today, advanced precision cancer therapies are available, and more are being developed each year. Although there are some older precision therapies on the market, the industry is now expanding the use of these treatments to better treat cancer victims. Precision treatments are less invasive and less damaging to the body, and they promise improved outcomes in many cases.
Additionally, smaller areas of precision therapies are covered including mTOR inhibitors, PI3K inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, apoptosis inhibitors, histone deacetylase inhibitors, CDK inhibitors, hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitors and several others.
This report covers precision cancer therapies that do at least one of the following:
- Block or turn off chemical signals that tell the cancer cell to grow and divide
- Change proteins within the cancer cells so the cells die
- Stop making new blood vessels to feed the cancer cells
- Trigger the immune system to kill the cancer cells
- Carry toxins to the cancer cells to kill them, but not normal cells
This report Precision Cancer Therapeutics, 2022 specifically focuses on five leading segments of precision therapies:
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Kinase inhibitors
- Angiogenesis inhibitors
- Proteasome inhibitors
- CAR-T therapies
- Other precision therapies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- Market Overview and Analysis
Chapter 2: Introduction
- Global Cancer Burden
- Introduction to Cancer
- Biochemistry of Cancer Cells
- Causes of Cancer Growth May Shed Light on Treatment
- Environmental Factors, DNA, RNA
- Cellular Oncogenes
- Tumor Suppressor Genes
- Cancer Treatment Approaches
- What is Precision Cancer Therapy?
- Trends in Research and Development of Precision Cancer Therapeutics
- Monoclonal Antibodies: The Leading Area of Cancer Precision Therapy
Chapter 3: Precision Cancer Therapies: Monoclonal Antibodies
- Monoclonal Antibody Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Avastin (bevacizumab)
- Blincyto (blinatuomab)
- Darzalex (daratumumab)
- Erbitux (cetuximab)
- Herceptin (trastuzumab)
- Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)
- Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
- Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc)
- Opdivo (nivolumab)
- Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-jfv)
- Perjeta (pertuzumab)
- Rituxan (rituximab)
- Sarclisa (isatuximab)
- Tivdak (tisolumab vedotin-tftv)
- Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
- Vectibix (panitumumab)
- Xgeva (denosumab)
- Yervoy (ipilimumab)
- Late-Stage Monoclonal Antibodies Development
- Market Breakdown of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Target
- Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Market by Type
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
- Merck & Co.
- Genentech/Roche
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Janssen Biotech/J&J
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- EMD Serono
Chapter 4: Precision Cancer Therapies: Kinase Inhibitors
- Kinase Inhibitor Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Alecensa (alectinib)
- Alunbrig (brigatinib)
- Imbruvica (ibrutinib)
- Inlyta (axitinib)
- Sprycel (dasatinib)
- Tasigna (nilotinib)
- Tagrisso (osimertinib)
- Gleevec (imatinib)
- Mekinist+Tafinlar (trametinib + dabrafenib)
- Sutent (sunitinib)
- Jakafi/Jakavi (ruxolitinib)
- Nexavar (sorafenib)
- Tukysa (tucatinib)
- Votrient (pazopanib)
- Late-Stage Kinase Inhibitors Development
- Market Breakdown of Kinase Inhibitors
- Cancer Kinase Inhibitor Market by Target
- Cancer Kinase Inhibitor Market by Type
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
- Novartis
- AstraZeneca
- AbbVie
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Roche/Genentech
Chapter 5: Precision Cancer Therapies: Angiogenesis Inhibitors
- Angiogenesis Inhibitor Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide)
- Revlimid (lenalidomide)
- Thalomid (thalidomide)
- Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept)
- Late-Stage Angiogenesis Inhibitor Phase 3 Development
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
Chapter 6: Precision Cancer Therapies: CAR-T Therapies
- CAR-T Overview
- Manufacturing Process for CAR-T
- Leukapheresis
- Activation
- Transduction
- Expansion
- Regulatory Developments
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Abecma
- Breyanzi
- Carvykti
- Kymriah
- Tecartus
- Yescarta
- Late-Stage CAR-T Therapies Development
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
Chapter 7: Precision Cancer Therapies: Proteasome Inhibitors
- Proteasome Inhibitor Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- Kyprolis (carfilzomib)
- Ninlaro (ixazomib)
- Velcade (bortezomib)
- Regional Market Summary
- Competitor Summary
- Takeda
- Amgen
Chapter 8: Precision Cancer Therapies: Other Precision Therapies
- Other Precision Therapies Overview
- Market Outlook
- Principal Products
- mTOR Inhibitor Afinitor (everolimus)
- mTOR Inhibitor Torisel (temsirolimus)
- PI3K Inhibitor Zydelig
- PARP Inhibitor Lynparza
- PARP Inhibitor Zejula
- Apoptosis Inducer Venclexta
- CDK Inhibitors - Ibrance (palbociclib)
- CDK Inhibitors - Kisqali (ribociclib)
- Late-Stage Other Therapies Development
- Regional Market Summary
Chapter 9: Market Summary
- Market Influences
- Global Demographics
- Aging Population
- Cancer: A Growing Economic Burden
- Cost Containment
- Reimbursement Landscape: A Deciding Factor for Success
- The Biosimilar Movement
- Regional Market Overview
- United States and Canada
- EMEA
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
Chapter 10: Market Participants
- Top 15 Overview
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Amgen
- Astellas Pharma U.S., Inc
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Clovis Oncology, Inc.
- Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Eli Lilly & Company
- EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KgaA)
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Exelixis, Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc.
- Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.)
- Sanofi/Genzyme
- Seagen Inc.
- Takeda Oncology - Millennium Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7tks1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article