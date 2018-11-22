Global Precision Farming Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017-2027 - Penetration and Expansion of Mobile Technologies & Broadband Usage

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Precision Farming Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include penetration and expansion of mobile technologies and broadband usage, increasing environmental concerns and shift toward sustainable agriculture and ease of monitoring with improved detection of abnormalities in soil health.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Penetration and Expansion of Mobile Technologies & Broadband Usage

3.1.2 Increasing Environmental Concerns and Shift Towards Sustainable Agriculture

3.1.3 Ease of Monitoring with Improved Detection of Abnormalities in Soil Health

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Precision Farming Market, By Technology

4.1 Telematics

4.2 Remote Sensing

4.2.1 Handheld Or Ground-Based Sensing

4.2.2 Satellite Or Aerial Sensing

4.3 Variable-Rate Technology

4.3.1 Sensor-Based

4.3.2 Map-Based

4.3.3 Fertilizer VRA

4.3.3.1 Lime VRA

4.3.3.2 Phosphorous VRA

4.3.3.3 Nitrogen VRA

4.3.4 Pesticide VRA

4.3.5 Seeding VRA

4.4 Integrated Electronic Communication

4.5 Geomapping

4.6 Guidance Technology

4.6.1 GIS Based

4.6.2 GPS/GNSS Based



5 Precision Farming Market, By Offering

5.1 Software

5.1.1 Cloud-Based

5.1.2 Local/Web-Based

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Maintenance and Support

5.2.2 Connectivity Services

5.2.3 Managed Services

5.2.3.1 Data Services

5.2.3.2 Farm Operation Services

5.2.3.3 Analytics Services

5.2.4 System Integration & Consulting

5.2.5 Assisted Professional Services

5.2.5.1 Climate Information Services

5.2.5.2 Supply Chain Management Services

5.2.5.3 Other Assisted Professional Services

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Sensing and Monitoring Device

5.3.1.1 Climate Sensor

5.3.1.2 Water Sensor

5.3.1.3 Yield Monitors

5.3.1.4 Soil Sensors

5.3.1.4.1 Temperature Sensor

5.3.1.4.2 Nutrient Sensor

5.3.1.4.3 Moisture Sensor

5.3.2 Automation and Control System

5.3.2.1 Radar

5.3.2.2 Flow and Application Control Devices

5.3.2.3 Display

5.3.2.4 GPS/GNSS

5.3.2.5 Guidance and Steering

5.3.2.6 Handheld Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers

5.3.2.7 Irrigation Controllers

5.3.2.8 Drones/UAVS

5.3.2.9 Mobile Devices

5.3.2.10 Wireless Modules

5.3.2.10.1 Zigbee Technology

5.3.2.10.2 Bluetooth Technology

5.3.2.10.3 RF Technology

5.3.2.10.4 Wi-Fi Technology

5.3.2.11 Other Automation and Control Systems



6 Precision Farming Market, By Application

6.1 Personnel Management

6.2 Waste Management

6.3 Yield Monitoring

6.3.1 Off-Farm Yield Monitoring

6.3.2 On-Farm Yield Monitoring

6.4 Field Mapping

6.4.1 Drainage Mapping

6.4.2 Boundary Mapping

6.5 Weather Tracking & Forecasting

6.6 Irrigation Management

6.7 Farm Labor Management

6.8 Financial Management

6.9 Inventory Management

6.10 Crop Scouting

6.11 Other Applications



7 Precision Farming Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies



Ag Leader Technology, Inc.

Case IH Agriculture

Bayer CropScience AG

John Deere Company Inc.

AgJunction Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.

Teejet Technologies Illinois, LLC

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

CropMetrics LLC

Granular, Inc

Agribotix, LLC

Farmers Edge Precision Consulting Inc.

Grownetics Inc.

Conservis Corporation

AGCO Corporation

