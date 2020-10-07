Global Precision Medicine Market 2020-2030: Market to Reach $278.61 Billion by 2030 - A Frontier in the Genesis of Patient-centric Medicine

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market: Focus on Ecosystem, Technology, Application, Country Data (21 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Precision Medicine Market to Reach $278.61 Billion by 2030

Precision medicine refers to the medicine developed as per an individual's genetic profile. It provides guidance regarding the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. The segmentation of the population is done depending on the genome structure of the individuals and their compatibility with a specific drug molecule.

In the precision medicine market, the application of molecular biology is to study the cause of a patient's disease at the molecular level, so that target-based therapies or individualized therapies can be applied to cure the patient's health-related problems.

This industry is gaining traction due to the increasing awareness about healthcare among individuals, integration of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets into healthcare, and increasing collaborations and agreements of IT firms with the diagnostics and biopharmaceutical companies for the development of precision diagnostic tools.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, ecosystem application, and region, which highlight value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide 360-degree coverage of the domain.

4 Global Precision Medicine Market Overview

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Precision Medicine: A Frontier in the Genesis of Patient-centric Medicine

4.3 Precision Medicine: Remodeling the One-Size-Fits-All Theory to Individually Tailored Therapy

4.4 Initiatives and Programs

4.5 Precision Medicine: Enabling Technologies and Applications

4.5.1 Innovators

4.5.1.1 3D DNA Printing

4.5.1.1.1 Introduction

4.5.1.1.2 Role of 3D DNA Printing

4.5.1.2 RNA-Seq

4.5.1.2.1 Introduction

4.5.1.2.2 Role of RNA-Seq in Precision Medicine

4.5.1.2.3 Key Players

4.5.1.3 4D Molecular Imaging

4.5.1.3.1 Introduction

4.5.1.3.2 Role of 4D Molecular Imaging in Precision Medicine

4.5.1.3.3 Key Players

4.5.2 Early Adopters

4.5.2.1 CRISPR

4.5.2.1.1 Introduction

4.5.2.1.2 Role of CRISPR in Precision Medicine

4.5.2.1.3 Key Players

4.5.2.2 Blockchain

4.5.2.3 Imaging Informatics

4.5.3 Early Majority

4.5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.5.3.2 Circulating Free DNA (cfDNA)

4.5.3.3 Big Data

4.5.3.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

4.5.3.5 Health Informatics

4.5.3.6 Bioinformatics

4.5.4 Late Majority

4.5.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR)

4.5.4.2 Microarray

4.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Global Precision Medicine Market

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Advancement of Sequencing Technologies

5.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.3 Growing Demand for Preventive Care

5.2.4 Shifting the Significance in Medicine, from Reaction to Prevention

5.2.5 Reducing Adverse Drug Reactions Through Pharmacogenomics Test

5.2.6 Potential to Reduce the Overall Healthcare Cost Across the Globe

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Unified Framework for Data Integration

5.3.2 Limited Knowledge about Molecular Mechanism/ Interaction

5.3.3 Lack of Robust Reimbursement Landscape

5.3.4 Regulatory Hurdles

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Targeted Gene Therapy

5.4.2 Expansion into the Emerging Markets

5.4.3 Collaboration and Partnerships Across Value Chain to Accelerate the Market Entry

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Patent Analysis

6.2 Legal Requirements and Regulations

6.3 Pipeline Analysis

6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework by the FDA

6.5 Legal Requirements and Framework by the EMA

6.6 Legal Requirements and Framework by the MHLW

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Synergistic Activities

7.1.1 Product launches, Enhancements, and Upgradation

7.1.2 Product Approvals

7.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.4 Business Expansion

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.2.1 Market Share Analysis by Applied Sciences, 2019

7.2.2 Market Share Analysis by Precision Diagnostics, 2019

7.2.3 Market Share Analysis by Precision Therapeutics, 2019

7.2.4 Market Share Analysis by Digital Health and IT, 2019

8 Global Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Applied Sciences

8.2.1 Genomics

8.2.2 Global Precision Medicine Genomics Market (by Technology)

8.2.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.2.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

8.2.2.3 Genome Editing

8.2.2.4 Other Technologies

8.2.3 Pharmacogenomics

8.2.4 Other Applied Sciences

8.3 Precision Diagnostics

8.3.1 Molecular Diagnostics (MDx)

8.3.2 Global Precision Medicine Molecular Diagnostics Market (by Type)

8.3.2.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

8.3.2.2 Companion Diagnostics

8.3.2.3 Liquid Biopsy

8.3.2.4 Other Molecular Diagnostics

8.3.3 Medical Imaging

8.3.3.1 Global Precision Medicine Medical Imaging Market (by Type)

8.3.3.1.1 Imaging Analytics

8.3.3.1.2 Imaging Computer-Aided Detection (CADx)

8.3.3.2 Global Precision Medicine Medical Imaging Market (by Region)

8.4 Digital Health and Information Technology

8.4.1 Global Precision Medicine Digital Health and Information Technology Market (by Type)

8.4.1.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

8.4.1.2 Big Data Analytics

8.4.1.3 IT Infrastructure

8.4.1.4 Genomics Informatics

8.4.1.5 In-Silico Informatics

8.4.1.6 Mobile Health

8.5 Precision Therapeutics

8.5.1 Global Precision Medicine Therapeutics Market (by Type)

8.5.1.1 Clinical Trials

8.5.1.2 Cell Therapy

8.5.1.3 Drug Discovery and Research

8.5.1.4 Gene Therapy

9 Global Precision Medicine Market (by Application)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Oncology

9.2.1 Cancer Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications

9.3 Infectious Diseases

9.3.1 Infectious Diseases Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications

9.4 Neurology

9.4.1 Neurology Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications

9.5 Cardiovascular

9.5.1 Cardiovascular Precision Medicine Drugs/Tests/ and Indications

9.6 Lifestyle and Endocrinology

9.6.1 Endocrinology Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications

9.7 Gastroenterology

9.7.1 Gastroenterology Precision Medicine Drugs and Indications

9.8 Other Applications

9.8.1 Precision Drugs for Other Applications

10 Global Precision Medicine Market, (by Region)

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Company Overview

11.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in Global Precision Medicine Market

11.3 Financials

11.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

