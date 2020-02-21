Global Precision Medicine Market Review 2016-2019 and Forecast to 2026, Featuring Financials of Key Players
Feb 21, 2020, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Medicine Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Precision Medicine market is expected to reach $144.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2026.
Some of the factors such as increasing the acceptance rate of gene therapies in developed economies and growing advancements in cancer biology are fuelling market growth. However, high cost of the development and increasing price of genetic testing, is restraining the market growth.
Based on the technology, companion diagnostics segment has witnessed significant growth. Companion diagnostics help healthcare experts to assess the advantages and side-effects or risk of therapeutic products on a patient.
The key vendors mentioned are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tepnel Pharma Services, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Qiagen, Pfizer, Novartis, Nanostring Technologies, Medtronic, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intomics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Ferrer inCode, Eagle Genomics, and Biocrates Life Sciences.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
5 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Services
5.3 Instruments
5.4 Consumables
6 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Targeted Therapeutics
6.3 Molecular Diagnostics
6.4 Gene Sequencing
6.5 Drug Discovery
6.6 Companion Diagnostics
6.7 Bioinformatics
6.8 Big Data Analytics
6.9 Pharmacogenomics (PGX)
6.10 Other Technologies
7 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Therapeutics
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Genetic Tests
7.3 Direct to Consumer Tests
7.4 Immunology
7.5 Gastroenterology
7.6 Neurology/Physiatry
7.7 Infectious Diseases
7.8 Central Nervous System (CNS)
7.9 Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)
7.10 Cancer/Oncology
7.11 Skin Diseases
7.12 Respiratory Diseases
7.13 Renal Disease
7.14 Pulmonary Disease
7.15 Ophthalmology
7.16 Metabolic Disease
7.17 Hematology
8 Global Precision Medicine Market, By End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
8.3 Medical Devices
8.4 Hospitals
8.5 Home Care
8.6 Diagnostic Companies
8.7 Biotechnology Companies
8.8 Healthcare-IT/Big Data firms
8.9 Clinical Laboratories
9 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
11.2 Tepnel Pharma Services
11.3 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
11.4 Qiagen N.V.
11.5 Pfizer Inc.
11.6 Novartis AG
11.7 Nanostring Technologies
11.8 Medtronic
11.9 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
11.10 Intomics
11.11 Hoffmann-La Roche
11.12 Ferrer inCode
11.13 Eagle Genomics Ltd.
11.14 Biocrates Life Sciences AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i41sk8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article