Global Precision Medicine Software Developers Market Research Report 2021-2031 with Profiles of Ariel Precision Medicine, C2i Genomics, Genedata, Inspirata,. IQVIA & SAP

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Medicine Software Developers Market by Target Therapeutic Indication, Key Geographical Regions and Types of End Users: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Precision Medicine Software Developers Market, 2021-2031" report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of precision medicine software in the healthcare industry, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future potential of precision medicine software developers, over the coming decade. Further, we have provided an informed estimate of the market's evolution, during the period 2021-2031

Scope of the Report



Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of precision medicine software developers, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of platforms (cloud-based and on-premises), purpose of software (diagnosis, analysis, treatment), type of data (genomic data, clinical data, image data and others), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders) and types of end users (healthcare providers, research and government institutes, pharmaceutical and biotech companies).

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of precision medicine software applications. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with its information on technology / service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted within this domain, since 2018. It highlights the key trends associated with these patents across several relevant parameters, such as publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of organization, leading patent assignees and most active players (in terms of number of patents filed). In addition, it includes a patent benchmarking analysis and patent valuation.

An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted, regional distribution (continent and country-wise) and most active players (in terms of number of partnerships inked).

A detailed analysis of various investments made by players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters such as year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested and type of funding (venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, initial public offering (IPO)) undertaken by companies engaged in this domain, during the period 2018-2021.

A detailed analysis based on a proprietary 22 representation, highlighting the current market scenario (in terms of existing competition and growth opportunities) across emerging and established market segments.

A detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, along with a Harvey ball analysis.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of precision medicine software applications?

Which type of platform is more likely to outreach the market in the near future?

Which companies are actively engaged in the development of precision medicine software applications?

What are the major therapeutic areas targeted by various precision medicine software applications?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the target users of precision medicine software applications?

What are the different types of data being handled by precision medicine software developers?

What is the main purpose for using precision medicine software applications?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Chapter Overview



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Precision Medicine

3.2.1. Evolution of Precision Medicine

3.2.2. Novel Approaches in Precision Medicine

3.2.2.1 Biomarkers

3.2.2.2. Metabolomics

3.3. Key Technology Platforms

3.3.1. Cloud Based

3.3.2. On-Premises

3.4. Key Challenges Faced by Precision Medicine Software Developers

3.4.1. Unprecedented Data Volumes

3.4.2. Interpreting Data Deluge at Individual Level

3.4.3. Incorporation of Solutions in the Clinic

3.5. Application Areas

3.5.1. Therapeutic Areas

3.5.2. Pharmacogenomics

3.6. Benefits of Precision Medicine over Traditional Treatment Modalities

3.6.1. Benefits to Patients

3.6.2. Benefits to Healthcare Providers

3.7. Future Perspectives



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Precision Medicine Software Developers: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Key Insights



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Precision Medicine Software Developers

5.2.1. Ariel Precision Medicine

5.2.2. C2i Genomics

5.2.3. Genedata

5.2.4. Inspirata

5.2.5. IQVIA

5.2.6. SAP

5.3. Additional Profiles

5.3.2. GenomOncology

5.3.3. Human Longevity

5.3.4. SOPHiA GENETICS

5.3.5. Syapse



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Precision Medicine Software Developers



7. PATENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Precision Medicine Software Developers: Patent Analysis



8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Precision Medicine Software Developers: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations



9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. Precision Medicine Software Developers: Funding and Investment Analysis



10. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETITIVENESS MATRIX

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. AC Matrix: Overview



11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

11.3. Global Precision Medicine Software Developers Market, 2021-2031

11.5. Precision Medicine Software Developers Market, 2021-2031: Analysis by Geography

11.6. Precision Medicine Software Developers Market, 2021-2031: Analysis by Type of End User



12. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Strengths

12.3. Weaknesses

12.4. Opportunities

12.5. Threats

12.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors

12.7. Concluding Remarks



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS



14. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



15. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pedwxi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets