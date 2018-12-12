Global Precision Products Receives Full Certification in AS9100D, the Quality Standard for the Aerospace Industry

RUSH, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Precision Products, LLC, a leading manufacturer of tight tolerance precision machined products, has received full certification in the AS9100D quality standard ( https://www.globalppi.com/quality-reliability/ ). This standardized quality management system helps ensure Aerospace-Level Quality Control for suppliers serving the Aerospace and Avionics Industry and is frequently required by customers operating in the Commercial and Military/Government markets. Issued by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and the European Association of Aerospace Industries, AS9100D is the latest iteration of the widely accepted AS9100 standard.

In addition to AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certification, Global Precision Products is ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) Registered.

"Our decision to become AS9100D certified is a proactive one that anticipates the demands of our customers," says Doug LaBell, Global Precision Products' Vice President of Quality. "It also demonstrates our commitment to providing first-class services, sophisticated technology and expertise across a wide range of sectors, including Aerospace, Defense, Test & Measurement, Medical, Optical & Imaging and Commercial/Industrial."

To become AS9100D certified, Global Precision Products, LLC underwent an evaluation process that included: quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances, all of which work to identify corrective actions that eliminate non-conformance to the quality management standard.

Global Precision Products, LLC

Global Precision Products, LLC, founded in 1997, manufactures critical high-quality precision-machined components and assemblies for customers in the Aerospace, Defense, Test & Measurement, Medical, Optical & Imaging and Commercial/Industrial markets. It utilizes the most sophisticated automated machining systems and quality control protocols to produce precise, high-quality products that meet the most demanding tolerances.

Headquartered in Rush, NY, the company was recently awarded AS9100D certification, is ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) Registered. For more information please contact Global Precision Products at 585-334-4640, ext. 222, or visit www.globalppi.com.

SOURCE Global Precision Products, LLC

Related Links

https://www.globalppi.com

